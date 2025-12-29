December 29, 2025: Sault Ste. Marie Weather Update — ORANGE Winter Storm Warning Continues With Blowing Snow and Near-Whiteout Risk

SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER WARNING – Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island remain under an ORANGE Winter Storm Warning, and conditions this morning are already hazardous with strong winds, reduced visibility, and periods of heavy snow and blowing snow. Environment Canada continues to warn of blizzard conditions, with storm impacts expected to persist into this afternoon and possibly this evening.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Sault Ste. Marie Airport)

As of the early morning observation, the Soo is seeing snow with strong northerly winds and poor visibility. Temperatures are near -9°C, and the wind is strong enough to drive the wind chill into the -teens, making it feel significantly colder—especially in exposed areas and near open stretches of roadway.

ORANGE Winter Storm Warning

Key hazards (ongoing):

Freezing rain (5–10 mm ice accretion) earlier in the storm

Storm snowfall totals 20–40 cm

NW wind gusts 60–80 km/h

Blizzard/near-whiteout conditions at times

What that means on the ground: roads and walkways can become extremely difficult to navigate, visibility can drop suddenly, and road closures and power outages remain possible.

Tonight and the Next Three Days

Tonight (Monday night)

Winds remain brisk with cloud and a 60% chance of flurries, low near -10°C. Wind chills stay in the -20 range at times.

Tuesday, December 30

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, and watch late day for localized snow squalls and blowing snow as colder air flows over the region. High near -6°C.

Wednesday, December 31

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, colder with highs near -11°C and continued wintry, unsettled conditions.

Travel and Safety

If you must travel, check Ontario 511 first for closures, incidents, and current road conditions.

In blowing snow, visibility can go from “fine” to near-zero quickly —slow down and keep extra space.

Watch for ice underneath fresh snow, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated parking lots.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Wind-proof outer layer, insulated boots, warm mitts, toque, and a face covering—wind-driven snow can sting and chill fast.

If you’re clearing snow: Take breaks often; wet gear + wind can chill you quickly.

Overnight/Tuesday: Dress for wind chills in the -20s—cover exposed skin.

Weather Trivia

“Blizzard conditions” aren’t only about snowfall totals—wind and visibility are the deciding factors. Strong gusts can lift existing snow (even after the heaviest snow ends) and still create whiteout-like conditions on open roads.

The Last Word

Sault Ste. Marie weather update for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025: ORANGE Winter Storm Warning continues with heavy snow and blowing snow, NW wind gusts 60–80 km/h and blizzard conditions. Flurries linger tonight and snow squall risk returns Tuesday afternoon.