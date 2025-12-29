December 29, 2025: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Weather Focus — Deep Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills, Frostbite Risk

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog First Nation, and the Lake of the Woods region are locked into an Arctic stretch to start the week.

Even with only light snow around, the big story is dangerous wind chills and a real frostbite risk, especially this morning and again tonight as winds stay active.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Kenora Airport)

At 6:00 AM CST, Kenora Airport reported:

Light snow

Temperature: -20.0°C

Wind: NNW 18 km/h

Wind chill: -30

Humidity: 83%

Visibility: 32 km

Pressure: 103.0 kPa and rising

That rising pressure points to a colder, drier air mass settling in—great for clearer skies later, but it often comes with sharper cold.

Today (Monday)

Sky: Mainly cloudy

Wind: NW 30 km/h gusting to 50

High: -15°C

Wind chill: -33 this morning , improving to around -21 this afternoon

Main hazard: Risk of frostbite, especially with exposed skin in the morning wind

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Monday Night)

Cloudy , 40% chance of flurries after midnight

Periods of snow beginning overnight (around 2 cm )

Wind turns SW 20 km/h near midnight

Low -21°C , but temperatures rise to about -17°C by morning

Wind chill: near -32 overnight

Risk: Frostbite

Tuesday, December 30

Periods of snow ending near noon , then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries

Snow amount: ~ 2 cm

Wind SW 20 km/h , becoming light in the morning

High -9°C

Wind chill: -28 in the morning , easing to around -14 in the afternoon

Risk: Frostbite remains a concern early day

Tuesday Night

Cloudy, low -24°C

Wednesday, December 31

Sunny , high -20°C

Night: Clear, low -28°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning (wind chill -33): Full winter kit—insulated coat, warm mid-layer, toque, thick mitts, scarf/neck warmer, and insulated boots. Cover all exposed skin .

Tonight into Tuesday morning: Keep the face covering handy— wind chill near -32 overnight and -28 Tuesday morning can sting fast.

If you’re driving outside town: Pack extra gloves, blanket, and a charged phone/power bank. Cold becomes an issue quickly if you’re delayed.

Weather Trivia

Wind chill is a “feels like” measurement based on how quickly wind strips heat from exposed skin. That’s why -20°C can feel much more dangerous when wind gusts jump to 50 km/h—even if the actual air temperature doesn’t change.

The Last Word

Kenora & Lake of the Woods weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025: -20°C this morning with wind chill near -30 and gusty NW winds. Wind chills drop to -33 this morning and near -32 overnight with frostbite risk. Light snow/flurries continue into Tuesday.