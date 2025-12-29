December 29, 2025: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather Focus — Deep Cold, Wind Chills Near -32 Overnight, Light Snow Tuesday

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are in a deep-freeze pattern to start the week. Light snow is around early, but the main story is the dangerous wind chill—near -31 this morning and sliding toward -32 overnight, bringing a real frostbite risk. A brief round of snow arrives Tuesday before the cold snaps back in for mid-week.

If you are planning travel east of Thunder Bay, Highway 17 is Closed at White River.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Dryden Airport)

As of 6:00 AM CST:

Condition: Light snow

Temperature: -19.1°C

Wind: North 13 km/h

Wind chill: -27

Humidity: 81%

Visibility: 16 km

Pressure: 102.7 kPa

Today (Monday)

Sky: A mix of sun and cloud

Wind: NW 30 km/h gusting to 50

High: -15°C

Wind chill: -31 this morning , near -24 this afternoon

Main hazard: Risk of frostbite, especially early day when wind and cold combine

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Monday night)

Partly cloudy, clouding over near midnight

40% chance of flurries overnight

Periods of snow begin before morning

Wind shifts NW 20 km/h , becoming SW 20 km/h near midnight

Low: -21°C

Wind chill: -23 this evening , near -32 overnight

Risk: Frostbite

Tuesday, December 30

Periods of snow , ending in the afternoon, then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries

Snow amount: 2 to 4 cm

Wind SW 20 km/h , becoming light early afternoon

High: -13°C

Wind chill: -30 morning , near -20 afternoon

Risk: Frostbite concern continues early day

Tuesday Night

Cloudy periods, low -23°C

Wednesday, December 31

Sunny , high -20°C

Night: Clear, low -27°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Full wind-proof winter gear—insulated coat, warm mid-layer, toque, thick mitts, scarf/neck warmer, and insulated boots.

Tonight (wind chill near -32): Cover all exposed skin (face covering helps a lot). Frostbite risk ramps up quickly in gusty cold.

Driving/outdoors: Keep extra gloves and a blanket in the vehicle—cold becomes a safety issue fast if you’re delayed.

Weather Trivia

Those very high wind chills happen when strong wind pulls heat off your skin faster than your body can replace it—so even “dry” cold can become dangerous quickly when gusts pick up.

The last Weather Word…

Dryden & Vermilion Bay weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025: -19°C this morning with gusty NW winds and wind chills near -31. Frostbite risk continues tonight with wind chill near -32. Periods of snow Tuesday (2–4 cm) before colder, clearer conditions mid-week.