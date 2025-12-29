December 29, 2025: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather Focus — Deep Cold, Wind Chills Near -32 Overnight, Light Snow Tuesday

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are in a deep-freeze pattern to start the week. Light snow is around early, but the main story is the dangerous wind chill—near -31 this morning and sliding toward -32 overnight, bringing a real frostbite risk. A brief round of snow arrives Tuesday before the cold snaps back in for mid-week.
If you are planning travel east of Thunder Bay, Highway 17 is Closed at White River.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions (Dryden Airport)
As of 6:00 AM CST:
-
Condition: Light snow
-
Temperature: -19.1°C
-
Wind: North 13 km/h
-
Wind chill: -27
-
Humidity: 81%
-
Visibility: 16 km
-
Pressure: 102.7 kPa
Today (Monday)
-
Sky: A mix of sun and cloud
-
Wind: NW 30 km/h gusting to 50
-
High: -15°C
-
Wind chill: -31 this morning, near -24 this afternoon
-
Main hazard: Risk of frostbite, especially early day when wind and cold combine
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Monday night)
-
Partly cloudy, clouding over near midnight
-
40% chance of flurries overnight
-
Periods of snow begin before morning
-
Wind shifts NW 20 km/h, becoming SW 20 km/h near midnight
-
Low: -21°C
-
Wind chill: -23 this evening, near -32 overnight
-
Risk: Frostbite
Tuesday, December 30
-
Periods of snow, ending in the afternoon, then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries
-
Snow amount: 2 to 4 cm
-
Wind SW 20 km/h, becoming light early afternoon
-
High: -13°C
-
Wind chill: -30 morning, near -20 afternoon
-
Risk: Frostbite concern continues early day
Tuesday Night
-
Cloudy periods, low -23°C
Wednesday, December 31
-
Sunny, high -20°C
-
Night: Clear, low -27°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
This morning: Full wind-proof winter gear—insulated coat, warm mid-layer, toque, thick mitts, scarf/neck warmer, and insulated boots.
-
Tonight (wind chill near -32): Cover all exposed skin (face covering helps a lot). Frostbite risk ramps up quickly in gusty cold.
-
Driving/outdoors: Keep extra gloves and a blanket in the vehicle—cold becomes a safety issue fast if you’re delayed.
Weather Trivia
Those very high wind chills happen when strong wind pulls heat off your skin faster than your body can replace it—so even “dry” cold can become dangerous quickly when gusts pick up.
The last Weather Word…
Dryden & Vermilion Bay weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025: -19°C this morning with gusty NW winds and wind chills near -31. Frostbite risk continues tonight with wind chill near -32. Periods of snow Tuesday (2–4 cm) before colder, clearer conditions mid-week.