Dec 29 2025: 06:00AM ADVISORY: Increased Police Presence in Kenora — Residents Urged to Stay Indoors

Update: CLEARED (7:23 a.m.): Police are resuming regular patrols. The increased police presence is ending around Government Rd. and McLean Ave. in Kenora. One individual is in police custody, and no others are being sought. No further information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing

Ongoing Investigation Prompts Safety Measures in Government Road and McLean Avenue Area

KENORA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of Government Road and McLean Avenue in Kenora due to an active and ongoing investigation.

As a precautionary measure, residents living in the immediate vicinity are asked to:

Remain indoors

Keep doors and windows locked

Avoid the area entirely until further notice is provided by police

🚔 Public Safety First

Police have not yet released details regarding the nature of the investigation, but confirm that there is no broader threat to the general public at this time outside of the localized area.

Officers remain on scene as the situation develops. Residents are asked not to post live photos or videos of police activity in the area, as it may compromise officer safety and the integrity of the operation.

📲 Stay Informed

The OPP will provide updates as they become available. Residents are encouraged to:

Follow @OPP_NWR on social media

Continue checking NetNewsLedger.com for verified local updates

The Last Word:

OPP advises Kenora residents near Government Rd & McLean Ave to stay indoors due to investigation.