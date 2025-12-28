Two Arrested in Curve Lake First Nation Drug Bust Following Traffic Stop

Anishinabek Police seize fentanyl, cocaine, and cash; suspects face serious trafficking charges

CURVE LAKE FIRST NATION – A routine traffic enforcement stop by the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) on December 27, 2025, led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of multiple types of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, crack cocaine, and cocaine, along with cash and paraphernalia.

The arrests took place shortly after midnight when APS officers observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in Curve Lake First Nation. Upon stopping the vehicle, police learned the 46-year-old male driver had no licence in his possession and was under multiple driving suspensions.

Search Uncovers Trafficking-Scale Quantities

While interacting with the driver, officers observed a used glass drug pipe in his pocket, prompting his arrest. A search of the individual and vehicle revealed the following:

15 grams of cocaine

10.9 grams of crack cocaine

2 grams of fentanyl

$2,670 in Canadian currency

Various drug paraphernalia

The 45-year-old female passenger was also arrested at the scene. Both individuals are residents of Curve Lake First Nation.

Charges and Legal Penalties

The 46-year-old male is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (2 counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The 45-year-old female is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (2 counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Both were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in February 2026.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), possession for the purpose of trafficking is an indictable offence in Canada. If convicted:

For Schedule I substances like cocaine and fentanyl, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment , especially if aggravating factors (such as trafficking near a school or involving youth) are present.

Sentencing often includes mandatory minimums, depending on past criminal history and the specifics of the case.

Community Safety and Crime Reporting

The Anishinabek Police Service reminds the public that community safety is a shared responsibility. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact investigators directly at 705-657-8892.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards if their information leads to a successful arrest or conviction.

The Last Word:

Two Curve Lake residents face trafficking charges after APS traffic stop leads to drug seizure.