December 28, 2025: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Wind Turns Gusty, Temperatures Drop Fast This Afternoon

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting Sunday near the freezing mark, but don’t let the 0°C fool you—strong north winds will build this morning and temperatures will fall sharply to around -8°C this afternoon.
A quick-hit round of snow tonight adds a fresh coating, and wind chills dip into the -20s overnight.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions (Thunder Bay Airport, 7:00 AM EST)
-
Condition: Mostly cloudy
-
Temperature: -0.2°C (near 0°C)
-
Humidity: 99%
-
Wind: NNW 4 km/h (light early)
-
Wind chill: -1
-
Visibility: 24 km
-
Pressure: 101.1 kPa and rising
Today (Sunday)
-
Cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries
-
Wind: Becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning
-
Temperature: Falling to -8°C this afternoon
-
Wind chill: Near -16 this afternoon
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Sunday night)
-
Periods of snow (about 2 cm)
-
Wind: North 30 km/h gusting 50
-
Low: -14°C
-
Wind chill: Around -23 overnight
Monday, December 29
-
Cloudy, 30% chance of flurries in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon
-
Wind: NW 30 km/h gusting 50
-
High: -11°C
-
Wind chill: Near -25
-
Monday night: Clear, low -20°C
Tuesday, December 30
-
Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries
-
High: -10°C
-
Night: Cloudy, low -18°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
This morning: Waterproof winter coat or shell over insulation—near-zero temps + high humidity can feel damp and chill you quickly.
-
This afternoon (gusty north wind): Add a warmer mid-layer and wind protection (scarf/neck warmer). Wind chill drops fast.
-
Tonight/Monday: Mitts over gloves, insulated boots, and cover exposed skin—wind chills in the -20s can bite.
Weather Trivia
Thunder Bay’s biggest “gotcha” days often happen when temperatures hover near 0°C and then plunge—any damp surfaces can refreeze quickly once colder air and wind arrive, creating surprise slick spots.
Weather Focus – Last Words
Thunder Bay weather forecast for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025: near 0°C this morning with increasing north winds gusting 50 km/h and temperatures falling to -8°C this afternoon. Periods of snow tonight (about 2 cm) with wind chills near -23, then colder, breezy conditions Monday.