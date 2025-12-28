December 28, 2025: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Wind Turns Gusty, Temperatures Drop Fast This Afternoon

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting Sunday near the freezing mark, but don’t let the 0°C fool you—strong north winds will build this morning and temperatures will fall sharply to around -8°C this afternoon.

A quick-hit round of snow tonight adds a fresh coating, and wind chills dip into the -20s overnight.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Thunder Bay Airport, 7:00 AM EST)

Condition: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: -0.2°C (near 0°C )

Humidity: 99%

Wind: NNW 4 km/h (light early)

Wind chill: -1

Visibility: 24 km

Pressure: 101.1 kPa and rising

Today (Sunday)

Cloudy , with a 30% chance of flurries

Wind: Becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning

Temperature: Falling to -8°C this afternoon

Wind chill: Near -16 this afternoon

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Sunday night)

Periods of snow (about 2 cm )

Wind: North 30 km/h gusting 50

Low: -14°C

Wind chill: Around -23 overnight

Monday, December 29

Cloudy , 30% chance of flurries in the morning , then clearing in the afternoon

Wind: NW 30 km/h gusting 50

High: -11°C

Wind chill: Near -25

Monday night: Clear, low -20°C

Tuesday, December 30

Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries

High: -10°C

Night: Cloudy, low -18°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Waterproof winter coat or shell over insulation—near-zero temps + high humidity can feel damp and chill you quickly.

This afternoon (gusty north wind): Add a warmer mid-layer and wind protection (scarf/neck warmer). Wind chill drops fast.

Tonight/Monday: Mitts over gloves, insulated boots, and cover exposed skin—wind chills in the -20s can bite.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s biggest “gotcha” days often happen when temperatures hover near 0°C and then plunge—any damp surfaces can refreeze quickly once colder air and wind arrive, creating surprise slick spots.

Weather Focus – Last Words

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025: near 0°C this morning with increasing north winds gusting 50 km/h and temperatures falling to -8°C this afternoon. Periods of snow tonight (about 2 cm) with wind chills near -23, then colder, breezy conditions Monday.