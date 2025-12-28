December 28, 2025: Sault Ste. Marie Detailed Weather Forecast — Major Winter Storm Tonight Into Monday Night

Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island are heading into a high-impact winter storm starting this evening.

Environment Canada has issued an ORANGE Winter Storm Warning with freezing rain (5–10 mm ice accretion), heavy snow (20–40 cm), northwest wind gusts 60–80 km/h, and blizzard conditions expected as the system strengthens overnight and into Monday.

Travel and daily routines may be heavily disrupted, and power outages and tree damage are possible with ice loading followed by strong winds and heavy snow. Non-essential travel is strongly discouraged once conditions begin to deteriorate.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Sault Ste. Marie Airport)

Early Sunday morning, conditions at Sault Ste. Marie Airport were misty with temperatures near -1°C and very high humidity, setting the stage for icing as precipitation arrives later today. Pressure is trending lower, consistent with a strengthening system moving in.

Orange Warning: Winter Storm

In effect for: Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Impact level: High | Forecast confidence: High

Timing: Beginning this evening and continuing into Monday night

What to expect (big picture):

This evening/overnight: Precipitation starts as freezing rain / ice pellets / snow

Early Monday: Transitions to snow , becoming heavy at times

Monday: Northwest winds strengthen with blowing snow and blizzard conditions possible

Tonight and Monday

Tonight (Sunday Night, Dec. 28)

Periods of freezing rain or ice pellets changing over to heavy snow at times around midnight. Blowing snow develops as winds shift and increase. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 10–20 cm are possible overnight.

Monday (Dec. 29)

Snow at times heavy with blowing snow continuing. Additional 10–20 cm is forecast, with NW winds gusting up to 80 km/h, which is where the near-whiteout/blizzard risk ramps up. Temperatures hold around -8°C, and wind chills fall into the -20 range.

Next Three Days

Monday Night

Windy with lingering cloud and a chance of flurries, low near -13°C.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Cloudy with a chance of flurries, high near -7°C.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Still unsettled with flurries possible, colder at night (low near -17°C).

Wardrobe Recommendations

Before the storm hits (today): Waterproof outer layer, warm mid-layer, toque, and mitts. The damp air will chill quickly.

During freezing rain: Ice-grip boots or cleats are a big help—untreated sidewalks and steps can turn slick fast.

During heavy snow and wind: Goggles or glasses, a face covering, and insulated gloves (wind-driven snow can sting and reduce visibility).

If power outages occur: Have a charged power bank, flashlight, and extra blankets ready.

Safety Notes

If you can, finish errands early today before icing begins.

Once conditions worsen, avoid non-essential travel— road closures are possible .

Use Ontario 511 to check highway conditions before any trip.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie sits in a storm “crossroads” between Lake Superior and Lake Huron, and strong systems can rapidly shift precipitation type here—freezing rain to pellets to heavy snow—depending on tiny temperature changes around the 0°C line. That’s why this storm’s ice-then-snow setup is especially disruptive.

The Last Word on the Weather

Sault Ste. Marie weather update for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025: ORANGE Winter Storm Warning with freezing rain (5–10 mm ice), heavy snow (20–40 cm), NW wind gusts 60–80 km/h and blizzard conditions tonight through Monday night.