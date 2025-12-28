December 28, 2025: Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog FN & Lake of the Woods Weather Focus — Bitter Wind Chills and Frostbite Risk

KENORA – WEATHER DESK – A cold north wind is driving the story across Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region this Sunday. Light snow is around early, but the bigger impact is the wind chill: it’s already near -20 this morning and drops toward -29 overnight, with a risk of frostbite for anyone outside for extended periods.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Kenora Airport, 6:00 AM CST)

Temperature: -12.6°C (about -13°C )

Condition: Light snow

Wind: NNW 14 km/h

Wind chill: -20

Humidity: 89%

Visibility: 24 km

Pressure: 101.7 kPa and rising

Today (Sunday)

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries

Wind: North 30 km/h , gusts to 50

High: -11°C

Wind chill: near -23 this afternoon

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Sunday night)

Mainly cloudy , 30% chance of flurries this evening

Wind: North 30 km/h , gusts to 50

Low: -20°C

Wind chill: -22 this evening, down to -29 overnight

Risk: Frostbite (especially with wind exposure)

Monday, December 29

Mainly cloudy

Wind: North 20 km/h gusting 40 , becoming light in the morning

High: -15°C

Wind chill: -30 in the morning, -19 in the afternoon

Risk: Frostbite still a concern early day

Tuesday, December 30

Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries

High: -11°C

Night: Cloudy, -24°C

Mid-week note: Colder nights persist, with lows dipping into the upper -20s by New Year’s Eve.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Winter coat with wind protection, warm mid-layer (fleece/wool), toque, insulated mitts, and a scarf/neck warmer.

Tonight & Monday morning (wind chill -29 to -30): Cover exposed skin—add a face covering and warmer mitts. Frostbite risk increases fast in strong wind.

Driving/travel: Keep extra gloves, a blanket, and a phone charger in the vehicle—cold can become a problem quickly if you’re delayed outside town.

Weather Trivia

Wind chill doesn’t change the actual air temperature—but it does change how fast your body loses heat. That’s why a “moderate” temperature like -15°C can feel dangerously cold when the wind is gusting to 50 km/h.

The Last Word on Today’s Weather Outlook

Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog FN & Lake of the Woods forecast for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025: cloudy with flurries possible, strong north winds gusting 50 km/h, and dangerous wind chills near -23 today and -29 overnight with frostbite risk.