December 28, 2025: Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog FN & Lake of the Woods Weather Focus — Bitter Wind Chills and Frostbite Risk

KENORA – WEATHER DESK – A cold north wind is driving the story across Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region this Sunday. Light snow is around early, but the bigger impact is the wind chill: it’s already near -20 this morning and drops toward -29 overnight, with a risk of frostbite for anyone outside for extended periods.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions (Kenora Airport, 6:00 AM CST)
-
Temperature: -12.6°C (about -13°C)
-
Condition: Light snow
-
Wind: NNW 14 km/h
-
Wind chill: -20
-
Humidity: 89%
-
Visibility: 24 km
-
Pressure: 101.7 kPa and rising
Today (Sunday)
-
Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries
-
Wind: North 30 km/h, gusts to 50
-
High: -11°C
-
Wind chill: near -23 this afternoon
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Sunday night)
-
Mainly cloudy, 30% chance of flurries this evening
-
Wind: North 30 km/h, gusts to 50
-
Low: -20°C
-
Wind chill: -22 this evening, down to -29 overnight
-
Risk: Frostbite (especially with wind exposure)
Monday, December 29
-
Mainly cloudy
-
Wind: North 20 km/h gusting 40, becoming light in the morning
-
High: -15°C
-
Wind chill: -30 in the morning, -19 in the afternoon
-
Risk: Frostbite still a concern early day
Tuesday, December 30
-
Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries
-
High: -11°C
-
Night: Cloudy, -24°C
Mid-week note: Colder nights persist, with lows dipping into the upper -20s by New Year’s Eve.
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
Today: Winter coat with wind protection, warm mid-layer (fleece/wool), toque, insulated mitts, and a scarf/neck warmer.
-
Tonight & Monday morning (wind chill -29 to -30): Cover exposed skin—add a face covering and warmer mitts. Frostbite risk increases fast in strong wind.
-
Driving/travel: Keep extra gloves, a blanket, and a phone charger in the vehicle—cold can become a problem quickly if you’re delayed outside town.
Weather Trivia
Wind chill doesn’t change the actual air temperature—but it does change how fast your body loses heat. That’s why a “moderate” temperature like -15°C can feel dangerously cold when the wind is gusting to 50 km/h.
The Last Word on Today’s Weather Outlook
Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog FN & Lake of the Woods forecast for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025: cloudy with flurries possible, strong north winds gusting 50 km/h, and dangerous wind chills near -23 today and -29 overnight with frostbite risk.