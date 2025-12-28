December 28, 2025: Geraldton–Greenstone Weather Focus — Blowing Snow Tonight and a Sharp Plunge in Wind Chills

Geraldton – Weather – Geraldton and the Greenstone area are in for a fast-moving cold punch today, with north winds ramping up and temperatures falling hard through the afternoon. The immediate concerns are reduced visibility in light snow, a risk of freezing drizzle this morning, then periods of snow with local blowing snow tonight.

The bigger story: dangerous wind chills pushing toward -27 tonight and near -31 Monday, with frostbite risk.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Geraldton Airport)

At 7:00 AM EST, conditions are light snow with limited visibility (about 1.6 km). Temperature is -3.6°C with high humidity (97%) and a light NNE wind at 11 km/h, making it feel closer to -8 with wind chill.

Today (Sunday)

Sky: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries

Risk: Freezing drizzle this morning (watch for slick spots even if snow is light)

Wind: Turning north 30 km/h gusting 50 km/h

Temperature: Falling to -13°C this afternoon

Wind chill: Around -23 this afternoon (a big jump in how cold it feels)

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight (Sunday Night)

Periods of snow with local blowing snow

Snow amounts: about 2 to 4 cm

Wind: North 40 km/h gusting 60 km/h

Temperature: steady near -15°C

Wind chill: near -27 (exposed skin will feel that quickly)

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Monday, December 29

Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries

North wind 40 km/h gusting 60 km/h

Temperature falls to -18°C in the afternoon

Wind chill near -31 with a risk of frostbite

Monday Night

Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries

Low near -25°C

Tuesday, December 30

Cloudy , high near -16°C

Night: 40% chance of flurries, low near -24°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Winter coat + insulating mid-layer, toque, scarf/neck warmer, and mitts. The wind turns strong and the afternoon will feel much colder than the morning.

Tonight/Monday (wind chills -27 to -31): Cover exposed skin—add a face covering, warmer mitts, and insulated boots. If you’ll be outside longer than a few minutes, plan for wind protection.

Driving/errands: Keep extra gloves and a blanket in the vehicle. Blowing snow can reduce visibility quickly outside town.

Weather Trivia

When temperatures drop while winds increase, it can feel like the weather “changed instantly.” That’s wind chill in action: moving air strips heat away from skin faster, so even “only” a few degrees colder can feel dramatically harsher once gusts pick up.

The Last Word on Today’s Forecast

Geraldton–Greenstone weather forecast for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025: light snow and reduced visibility this morning with freezing drizzle risk. North winds gusting 50–60 km/h bring blowing snow tonight and dangerous wind chills near -27, dropping toward -31 on Monday with frostbite risk.