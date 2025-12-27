Thunder Bay Police Investigating Sudden Death on Regent Street

Major Crime Unit involved after officers locate deceased man on city’s north side

THUNDER BAY — December 26, 2025 (TB25050184) — Thunder Bay Police Service report they are investigating a sudden death on the city’s north end.

Police say that on December 25, 2025, just before 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a sudden death on Regent Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male.

The Major Crime Unit is now involved in the ongoing investigation. Police have not released further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 807-684-1200.

Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.

The Last Word:

Thunder Bay Police investigate sudden death on Regent Street Dec. 25; Major Crime Unit involved.