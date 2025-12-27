Snow Clearing Update: December 27 2025

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Snow clearing is underway across the city.

The phone number for the City of Thunder Bay Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch (which handles roads concerns) is 807-625-2195 . This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dispatch advises this morning at 9:15am that road clearing is underway.

This morning, sidewalks and roadways in the Waterfront District have about 2 to 3 inches of snow covering the walkways. The Handicap Parking spot by Max Pawn on Red River Road is accessible – unless a person wanted to get onto the sidewalk.

If you have a concern on snow clearing, I am sure that they will be happy to deal with it. Call them.

James Murray