December 27, 2025: Thunder Bay Under Weather Advisory — Freezing Rain Risk Today, Sharp Cool-Down Sunday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting Saturday with light snow and near-freezing temperatures, but the main concern today is intermittent freezing rain developing this afternoon.

With temperatures climbing above zero, conditions may flip between wet and icy—especially on untreated roads, sidewalks, and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Thunder Bay Airport)

As of 6:00 AM EST, Thunder Bay Airport is reporting light snow and -3°C. Winds are ENE 9 km/h, producing a wind chill near -7. Humidity is high at 94%, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and rising, suggesting the system is shifting—but not fast enough to avoid today’s icing risk.

Weather Alert

YELLOW WARNING – FREEZING RAIN remains in effect for the City of Thunder Bay.

Timing: This morning into this evening

Main impact: Icy and slippery surfaces , even if freezing rain is light and intermittent

Extra hazard: Freezing drizzle is possible this morning ahead of the freezing rain later today

Today (Saturday)

Expect cloudy skies, with freezing rain or periods of rain beginning this afternoon. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle this morning and early afternoon, which can lay down a thin, hard-to-see glaze. High reaches +2°C, but early-day wind chills hover near -10.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Saturday Night (Tonight)

Freezing rain or periods of rain taper off this evening, then it stays cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers. Low near 0°C—still a temperature zone where slick spots can linger.

Sunday, December 28

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, and a big temperature drop during the day. Wind turns north at 20 km/h early afternoon, and the temperature falls to -8°C in the afternoon. That fast freeze can turn wet areas into ice. Wind chill near -14 later in the day.

Sunday Night

Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Low near -13°C.

Monday, December 29

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -10°C. Monday night: 60% chance of flurries, low near -16°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Winter coat, warm gloves/mitts, toque, and insulated boots—wind chill is already biting.

This afternoon/evening (freezing rain risk): Prioritize boots with strong traction (ice cleats are a strong choice if you have them). Keep gloves handy for steady footing on railings.

Sunday’s flash-freeze: Dress for colder wind (north wind) and expect slick patches to form as temperatures drop through the afternoon.

Driving: Plan extra time, increase following distance, and be especially cautious on bridges/overpasses.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s winter weather can change quickly because Lake Superior helps feed moisture into passing systems—so snow, drizzle, and freezing rain can all show up in the same 24-hour stretch when temperatures hover near zero.

The Last Word…

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025: light snow this morning near -3°C with a Yellow Freezing Rain Warning in effect. Freezing rain develops this afternoon, then temperatures fall sharply Sunday with flurries and a flash-freeze risk.