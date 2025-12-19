Two Thunder Bay Residents Charged After Four Break-Ins at South-End Business

Police say incidents span Dec. 3–16; suspects remain in custody pending future court dates

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service say two local residents are facing charges following an investigation into multiple break and enters at a business in the city’s south end.

Police report that on December 16, officers on patrol responded to a break and enter in progress at a business on James Street South at approximately 1:40 a.m. A pedestrian in the area reported seeing two people breaking into the business.

When officers arrived, they found a window in the front door had been broken and merchandise was reported stolen.

The suspects had left before police reached the scene.

The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit took over the investigation. Police say further work led to two suspects being located and arrested later the same day. Investigators allege the pair were involved in four incidents at the same location between December 3 and December 16.

As a result, Megan Towedo, 36, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

Break and Enter x4

Disguise with Intent x4

Dakota Sagutch, 32, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

Break and Enter x4

Disguise with Intent x3

Breach of Probation x4

Police say both accused remain in custody with future court dates.

As with all criminal matters, the charges have not been proven in court.

What the Charges Mean

Break and Enter (Criminal Code, s. 348): This offence applies to breaking into a “place” (which includes a business) with intent to commit an indictable offence inside, or breaking in and committing an indictable offence.

Disguise with Intent (Criminal Code, s. 351(2)): This charge applies when a person is alleged to have masked, coloured, or otherwise disguised their face with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Breach of Probation (Criminal Code, s. 733.1): This charge applies when an offender bound by a probation order allegedly fails or refuses—without reasonable excuse—to comply with that order.

Possible Penalties if Convicted

Sentencing depends on many factors, including the facts proven in court, prior record, and whether the Crown proceeds by indictment or by summary conviction on certain “hybrid” offences.

Break and Enter (business / non-dwelling):

If the offence relates to a place other than a dwelling-house , the Criminal Code sets a maximum of 10 years if prosecuted by indictment, or it may proceed by summary conviction.

For summary conviction offences, the general maximum penalty (unless another law sets a different one) is up to a $5,000 fine and/or up to two years less a day in jail.

Disguise with Intent:

Maximum of 10 years if prosecuted by indictment, or it may proceed by summary conviction.

If proceeded with summarily, the general summary-conviction maximum penalty applies unless otherwise provided.

Breach of Probation: