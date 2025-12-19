Two Arrested After NAPS Investigation into Alleged Child Abuse in Brunswick House First Nation and Timmins

Investigation Spanned Multiple Time Periods

BRUNSWICK HOUSE FIRST NATION — The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) says two people have been arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of child abuse.

NAPS Northeast Crime Unit began investigating in May 2025. Police say the allegations relate to incidents reported to have occurred:

November 2024 to March 2025 in Brunswick House First Nation , and

May 2015 to October 2024 in Timmins, Ontario.

Victims Supported During Investigation

Police say two victims, ages 9 and 11, have been in the care of Child and Family Services during the six-month criminal investigation. NAPS allege the accused are the children’s parents.

NAPS allege the children were subjected to physical harm, threats, and confinement. (The allegations have not been proven in court.)

Charges Laid

Both accused were located and arrested without incident on Wednesday, December 17.

A 33-year-old male from Brunswick House First Nation is charged with:

Forcible Confinement (x2)

Fail to Provide the Necessaries of Life (x2)

Assault Causing Bodily Harm (x2)

Assault

Assault with a Weapon (x2)

Abandoning Child

A 36-year-old female from Brunswick House First Nation is charged with:

Assault (x5)

Assault with a Weapon (x4)

Forcible Confinement (x2)

Fail to Provide the Necessaries of Life (x2)

Aggravated Assault (x4)

Abandoning Child (x2)

Assault Causing Bodily Harm (x4)

Counselling Suicide

Uttering Threats — Death or Bodily Harm (x5)

Bail Hearing Outcome

NAPS report both accused appeared for bail on Thursday, December 18:

The male accused was released with conditions and a future court appearance date.

The female accused was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date.

Names Withheld to Protect Victims

Police say the names of the accused are not being released in an effort to protect the identities of the victims.