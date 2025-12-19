TBPS Weekly Activity: 856 Calls for Service Logged December 7–13

Thunder Bay Police Service

Calls for Service Snapshot

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) reports officers responded to 856 calls for service between December 7 and December 13.

Of those calls, 497 were classified as priority calls, meaning incidents requiring an urgent or immediate police response.

Breakdown of Selected Call Types

TBPS provided the following totals for some of the incidents officers attended during the week:

  • Motor Vehicle Collisions: 91

  • Intimate Partner Violence: 50

  • Mental Health Act: 38

  • Assaults: 24

  • Weapons Calls: 13

  • Family Disputes: 11

  • Break and Enters: 9

911 and Communication Centre Volume

TBPS also reports the Communications Centre handled 4,444 calls during the same period, including 1,802 calls placed directly to 911.

