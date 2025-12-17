Winnipeg Homicide Investigation: Arrest Made, Charges Laid in Arlington Street Death

Content AdvisoryPolice information in this report involves violence and may be distressing. Please take care and consider whether to continue reading.

What Police Say Happened

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police say they responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1300 block of Arlington Streeton December 12, 2025, just after 3:00 p.m. Officers located a male who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and identified the deceased as Caleb Joshua Johnston, 37.

Arrest and Charges

Police say Hugh Keith Switzer, 32, was arrested on December 15 and charged with:

Second-degree murder

Possession of a firearm / restricted or prohibited weapon / firearm part or ammunition (x3)

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (x2)

Switzer is detained in custody. Police note the allegations have not been proven in court.

What These Charges Mean and Potential Penalties

Second-degree murder: Under Canada’s Criminal Code, a conviction for murder (including second-degree) carries a mandatory life sentence.

For second-degree murder, the court sets parole ineligibility at a minimum of 10 years, and it can be increased up to 25 years in appropriate cases.

Firearms possession counts: Winnipeg Police did not list the exact Criminal Code sections in the release, but the descriptions match common firearms-possession provisions, where penalties can include:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm / restricted or prohibited weapon / prohibited ammunition: if prosecuted by indictment, up to 5 years imprisonment (summary conviction is also possible).

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (or with readily accessible ammunition): if prosecuted by indictment, up to 14 years imprisonment (summary conviction is also possible).

Sentencing depends on what the court finds proven, the specific sections applied, and the circumstances of the offence(s).

Police Ask for Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (anonymous).