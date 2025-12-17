TBDSSAB Expands Shelter Capacity with 45 New Overflow Beds in Thunder Bay

Salvation Army and Urban Abbey to Add Emergency Beds Amid Rising Shelter Demand

THUNDER BAY – December 17, 2025 — With shelter usage on the rise, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) is taking urgent steps to expand emergency shelter capacity in the city before the end of December.

A total of 45 overflow beds will be added through new service agreements with Salvation Army and Urban Abbey, increasing Thunder Bay’s total emergency shelter system capacity to 236 beds.

Salvation Army will add 20 overflow beds at its Cumberland Street location.

Urban Abbey will provide 25 new beds at its Simpson Street facility.

The increase comes as shelter demand has consistently remained above seasonal averages. According to TBDSSAB, however, no individual has been turned away due to lack of space. To safeguard that reality, the board monitors trends daily using the Homelessness Service System Data Tool (HSSDT) and maintains a motel stay option if shelters and overflow beds reach full capacity.

Current emergency and overflow shelter availability across Thunder Bay is as follows:

Shelter Regular Beds Overflow Beds Grace Place 25 10 Shelter House 61 10 Salvation Army 20 40 Urban Abbey – Red River Rd 20 0 Urban Abbey – Simpson St 0 50 Total 126 110

Crystal Simeoni, Director of Integrated Social Services at TBDSSAB, says the organization remains flexible and responsive:

“We’re paying attention to what’s going on out there. We check usage numbers daily. There is capacity to grow as needed. By working together and keeping an eye on the trends in data, we are better able to respond to the needs of our community.”

This action reflects a proactive local strategy to prevent shelter overflows during colder months and maintain access to safe, temporary housing for individuals experiencing homelessness in Thunder Bay.

The Last Word:

TBDSSAB adds 45 emergency shelter overflow beds in Thunder Bay to address rising winter demand.