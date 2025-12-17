Southern Avenue Fire – Crews Put out Basement Apartment Blaze

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 7 pm on the evening of December 16th, 2025, TBFR responded to a reported structural fire in the 600 block of Southern Avenue. Four Pumpers, and a Command unit were dispatched to the incident.

The first arriving apparatus was met by the homeowner, he advised that there was smoke on the main floor, but the fire was concentrated in the basement.

Fire fighters entered the home; they discovered that due to the proper fire stops in the basement apartment, the fire was starved of oxygen and extinguished itself.

Damage to the basement apartment was extensive. Crews did a search of the house, 3 pets were found in the basement apartment, unfortunately 2 of the pets succumbed to their injuries from smoke inhalation. The pet that survived was given oxygen and it was then taken by their owner to a veterinarian.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to make certain that working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are required on every level of your home.