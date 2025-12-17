HIGHWAY 11 CLOSED AS GREENSTONE OPP INVESTIGATES SERIOUS COLLISION

GREENSTONE, ON – The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently on scene of a serious collision on Highway 11 near Kenogamisis Lake Road.

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST, members of the Greenstone OPP and emergency medical services responded to a serious two-vehicle collision.

Commercial vehicle traffic will be held in Nipigon or redirected on Highway 17 and local traffic may proceed from Highway 17 along Highway 11 to Geraldton. Highway 11 remains closed from Geraldton to Labelle Street in Hearst and is expected to remain closed for several hours as police conduct their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.