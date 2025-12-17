Cameron Adomko Faces Life Sentence for the 2023 Murder of his Stepmother – Sentencing in 2026

Crown Seeks 20-Year Parole Ineligibility for Convicted Killer in East Mary Street Homicide

THUNDER BAY — December 16, 2025 — In a Thunder Bay courtroom today, Provincial Crown Attorney David Pierce made sentencing submissions before Justice Robin Lepere in the case of Cameron Jerry James Adomko, who was convicted in October of second-degree murder in the 2023 death of his stepmother, Darlene Giba.

The court heard that the Crown is seeking a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 20 years—the upper limit available to the judge under Canadian law for second-degree murder.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a conviction for second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. The only issue left for the judge to decide is when Adomko will become eligible for parole, which must be set between 10 and 25 years.

What is Second-Degree Murder?

Second-degree murder is defined as an intentional killing that is not premeditated or planned in advance, and not committed during the commission of another serious crime. It is a very serious charge, second only to first-degree murder in severity.

Mandatory life sentence

Parole eligibility set by the judge between 10–25 years

Even after parole eligibility, release is not guaranteed—the offender must demonstrate rehabilitation and no threat to public safety before parole is granted.

Cameron Adomko, 44, was found guilty by a jury on October 30, 2025. The case stems from a violent incident that occurred on June 27, 2023, when his stepmother, 67-year-old Darlene Giba, was found dead in her East Mary Street home. Evidence presented during trial revealed she died after her carotid artery was slashed, resulting in rapid blood loss.

The case was particularly disturbing to the community due to the violent nature of the killing and the family connection between victim and perpetrator.

Sentencing is expected to take place sometime in early 2026.

The Last Word:

Cameron Adomko faces life in prison for the 2023 murder of his stepmother in Thunder Bay. Sentencing in 2026.