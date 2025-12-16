Kingsway Motel Manslaughter: Two Men Sentenced in Death of Ivan Achkneepineskum

By
James Murray
-
3729
Thunder Bay, Kingsway Motel, 345 Kingsway, Ivan Achkneepineskum, manslaughter, sentencing, Justice Frank Valente, Draydin Bluecoat, Jayven River Greg Spence, court news, Northwestern Ontario, NetNewsLedger

Guilty Verdicts and Sentencing in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — Two men convicted of manslaughter in the death of Ivan Achkneepineskum at the Kingsway Motel have been sentenced in Thunder Bay.

In a full courtroom on December 15, 2025, Justice Frank Valente sentenced Draydin Bluecoat, 23, of Webequie, and Jayven River Greg Spence, 22, of Kasabonika Lake, in connection with the death of Achkneepineskum in Room 106 at the Kingsway Motel, 345 Kingsway.

The court matter relates to events dated December 21, 2022. Achkneepineskum’s body was found on December 24, 2022.

Sentences Handed Down

  • Jayven River Greg Spence received a 10-year sentence (3,650 days). The court credited 1,870 days already spent in custody, leaving 1,780 days remaining (about 4.87 years), based on the figures provided.

  • Draydin Bluecoat received an 8-year sentence (2,920 days). The court credited 1,796 days already spent in custody, leaving 1,124 days remaining (about 3.07 years), based on the figures provided.

Note: Actual time served can be affected by court-ordered credit calculations and correctional/parole rules.

About Manslaughter in Canada

Manslaughter is a form of culpable homicide under the Criminal Code and can involve a wide range of circumstances. Sentencing is determined by the judge based on the facts of the case and established legal principles.

The Last Word: Two men sentenced for Kingsway Motel manslaughter in death of Ivan Achkneepineskum in Thunder Bay. The thoughts and prayers from all of us at NetNewsLedger are with the family and friends of Ivan Achkneepineskum.

Previous articleTravellers to U.S. May Face New Scrutiny Over Social Media and Email Accounts
Next articleCybersecurity Expert & IT Educator Samuel Donkor Leads Digital Transformation Security Efforts
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube Xing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR