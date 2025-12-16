Kingsway Motel Manslaughter: Two Men Sentenced in Death of Ivan Achkneepineskum

Guilty Verdicts and Sentencing in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — Two men convicted of manslaughter in the death of Ivan Achkneepineskum at the Kingsway Motel have been sentenced in Thunder Bay.

In a full courtroom on December 15, 2025, Justice Frank Valente sentenced Draydin Bluecoat, 23, of Webequie, and Jayven River Greg Spence, 22, of Kasabonika Lake, in connection with the death of Achkneepineskum in Room 106 at the Kingsway Motel, 345 Kingsway.

The court matter relates to events dated December 21, 2022. Achkneepineskum’s body was found on December 24, 2022.

Sentences Handed Down

Jayven River Greg Spence received a 10-year sentence ( 3,650 days ). The court credited 1,870 days already spent in custody, leaving 1,780 days remaining (about 4.87 years ), based on the figures provided.

Draydin Bluecoat received an 8-year sentence (2,920 days). The court credited 1,796 days already spent in custody, leaving 1,124 days remaining (about 3.07 years), based on the figures provided.

Note: Actual time served can be affected by court-ordered credit calculations and correctional/parole rules.

About Manslaughter in Canada

Manslaughter is a form of culpable homicide under the Criminal Code and can involve a wide range of circumstances. Sentencing is determined by the judge based on the facts of the case and established legal principles.

The Last Word: Two men sentenced for Kingsway Motel manslaughter in death of Ivan Achkneepineskum in Thunder Bay. The thoughts and prayers from all of us at NetNewsLedger are with the family and friends of Ivan Achkneepineskum.