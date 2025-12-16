Fort William First Nation Woman Facing Multiple Charges After School Bus Theft

Police Seize Suspected Cocaine; Indecent Act Committed at Hospital

Suspect Remains in Custody Pending Future Court Appearance

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION — A 47-year-old woman from Fort William First Nation is facing a series of serious criminal charges after a school bus was stolen and later recovered early on the morning of December 15, 2025.

The Anishinabek Police Service (APS) responded to a report of a stolen school bus in the early hours. Although the bus was returned to the original location, APS officers later located the suspect, who reportedly refused to comply with police commands and resisted arrest.

During a search of the suspect’s belongings, officers found multiple clear plastic baggies containing what is suspected to be powder and crack cocaine.

Police noted that the woman appeared impaired, exhibiting slurred speech and grogginess. She was transported to hospital where a demand was made for a blood sample to confirm drug impairment.

While at the hospital, the accused allegedly committed an indecent act in a public place.

Charges Laid:

The woman is now facing multiple charges, including:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Operation While Impaired – Drugs

Mischief Over $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Obstruct Peace Officer

Indecent Act – Public Place

If convicted, the accused could face significant penalties. For example, trafficking in a Schedule I substance like cocaine can result in a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Theft of a motor vehicle and mischief over $5,000 are also indictable offences, each carrying maximum penalties of up to 10 years in prison. Impaired operation by drug can lead to driving prohibitions, hefty fines, or imprisonment, especially when paired with prior offences.

The woman has been remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

The Anishinabek Police Service is continuing its investigation and is asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APS at 807-625-0232. Anonymous tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information leading to a successful resolution may be eligible for a cash reward.

