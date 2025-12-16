Batchewana First Nation and Alamos Gold Advance Mine Connector Transmission Project

Wawa, Ontario – December 16, 2025 — Batchewana First Nation (“BFN”) and Alamos Gold Inc. (“Alamos”) are advancing the next phase of the Mine Connector Transmission Project, a key initiative that will deliver clean, reliable energy to the Algoma District and support the continued growth of Alamos’ Island Gold District.
An expropriation application has been filed with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) related to the Mine Connector Transmission Project. This represents an important milestone in ensuring the project moves forward in a manner that supports Ontario’s clean energy objectives and delivers lasting benefits for the region.
“Batchewana First Nation’s energy strategy is rooted in sustainability, economic growth, and reconciliation,” said Chief Mark McCoy, Batchewana First Nation. “By investing in transmission and renewable energy projects, we are supporting Ontario’s clean energy transition, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and strengthening our local economy. These projects reflect the principles of Truth and Reconciliation by advancing Indigenous-led development, creating equitable opportunities, and ensuring respectful stewardship of our lands for future generations.”
The Mine Connector Transmission Project builds on the partnership announced earlier this year between BFN and Alamos for the construction of a new 115-kilovolt transmission line to the Island Gold District. The line, expected to be in service by 2026, will be owned and operated by Batchewana First Nation, marking a major step toward Indigenous energy leadership and long-term economic self-determination.
“This line is more than infrastructure. It’s a partnership with Batchewana First Nation that supports Indigenous-led economic development, as well as a shared commitment to clean energy and sustainable development,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alamos Gold. “Once complete, the line will connect our mining operation to Ontario’s clean electricity grid and help us reduce our GHG emission intensity to 70% below the industry average.”
The Mine Connector Transmission Project delivers broad public interest benefits for both the local community and Ontario’s energy system. It builds technical and organizational capacity within Batchewana First Nation to manage large-scale infrastructure, while creating new opportunities for community-owned enterprises and local partnerships.
These outcomes foster inclusive economic development, entrepreneurship, and the growth of long-term, sustainable employment across the Algoma region.
Equally important, the project represents a strategic milestone in environmental stewardship. As the first transmission project developed and owned by Batchewana First Nation, it strengthens the Nation’s leadership role in the clean energy transition. By enabling the delivery of renewable electricity to mining operations, the project reduces reliance on fossil fuels, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and aligns with BFN’s deep cultural commitment to caring for the land.
This initiative is also a catalyst for regional growth. By supporting the responsible expansion of the Island Gold District and attracting third-party investment, the project helps diversify the local economy and ensures that the benefits of development are shared broadly and sustainably throughout the Algoma District.
About Batchewana First Nation
Batchewana First Nation is a progressive Indigenous community located in the Algoma region of Northern Ontario. Guided by the principles of sustainability, self-determination, and respect for the land, BFN continues to advance clean energy and infrastructure initiatives that strengthen community prosperity and environmental stewardship.
About Alamos Gold Inc.
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
