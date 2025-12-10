Weapons Call on Red River Road Leads to Aggravated Assault Charge

Police Responded to Call at St. Andrews Church

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man is facing serious criminal charges after police responded to a weapons-related incident in the city’s Red River Road area on Monday afternoon.

Just after noon on December 9, Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to St. Andrews Church following reports of an altercation involving a weapon. The incident has widely been said to have happened at the Dew Drop Inn.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing and spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene.

The suspect had left the area before officers arrived. Paramedics transported the injured man to hospital for further medical treatment.

No update on his condition has been released.

Following further investigation, officers identified a suspect.

That suspect was later located and arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say 41-year-old Richard MCCORMICK has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Mischief Under $5,000 (in relation to a separate investigation)

The matters are associated with TBPS files: TB25048207 and TB24021182.

The accused remains in custody awaiting an appearance in bail court.

Potential Penalties if Convicted

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, aggravated assault is a serious indictable offence. Section 268(2) provides that anyone convicted of aggravated assault is liable to a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

Mischief under $5,000 is generally a hybrid offence, meaning it can be prosecuted either by indictment or by summary conviction. Under section 430(4) and the general summary conviction provisions in section 787:

If prosecuted by indictment, a conviction can result in up to two years in prison .

If prosecuted summarily, a conviction can lead to a fine of up to $5,000, up to two years less a day in jail, or both.

Actual sentences, if there is a conviction, are determined by the court based on the circumstances of the offence, the harm caused, and the background of the accused.

Presumption of Innocence

As with all criminal matters, the charges have not been proven in court.

Mr. MCCORMICK is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.