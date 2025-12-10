Thunder Bay Weather: Flurries, Chill, and a Mid-Week Mix of Sun and Cloud

NetNewsLedger Weather – Thunder Bay Forecast

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay is waking up to a very typical December morning: light snow in the air, cold on the cheeks, and roads that demand a bit of extra respect.

At 7:00 AM EST, conditions at Thunder Bay Airport showed light snow with a temperature of –11.0°C. A north wind at 11 km/h is pushing the wind chill down to –17°C, making it feel noticeably colder than the thermometer suggests.

Today is a day for gloves or mitts. Don’t forget them at home. I did, and while its not instant frostbite… its not cozy!

Humidity is at 74 percent, with a dew point of –14.8°C, and visibility is a solid 24 kilometres, so despite the flakes, you can still see the Sleeping Giant. The barometric pressure sits at 100.9 kPa and is rising, a sign that the atmosphere is slowly settling after recent systems passed through.

Today: Flurries Early, Then a Brighter but Brisk Day

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning before conditions improve. Northeasterly winds around 20 km/h will swing around to northwest 20 km/h through the morning, keeping the air feeling crisp and raw.

The daytime high is expected to reach –9°C, but with that northwest breeze, the wind chill will sit near –19°C for much of the day. That’s enough to sting your nose and fingertips if you’re out too long without gloves or a proper coat. Side streets, sidewalks, and parking lots are likely to stay slick where light snow is falling on top of older packed snow and ice.

While specific historic record highs and lows for December 10 in Thunder Bay aren’t included in this report, climate averages for early December usually bring daytime temperatures below freezing and overnight lows in the minus teens. Today’s numbers are right in the middle of that “normal Thunder Bay winter” zone.

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy and Steady Cold

Tonight, Thunder Bay will see mainly cloudy skies, with winds easing to up to 15 km/h. The low will dip to around –14°C, and the wind chill will hover near –19°C, so it’ll be another night where the air feels several degrees colder than the thermometer suggests.

You can expect any leftover slush or soft snow to refreeze quickly after sunset, so early Thursday morning could see icy patches on walkways, steps, and untreated roads.

Thursday: Brighter Skies and a Slight Warm-Up

Thursday brings another mix of sun and cloud, with lighter winds up to 15 km/h. The high will climb to about –7°C, which will feel almost mild compared to recent mornings, but the wind chill will still be close to –20°C in the morning, improving to around –12°C in the afternoon.

Thursday night turns cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and the low will be near –12°C, setting the stage for a more unsettled Friday.

Friday and the Weekend: Flurries Return, Then a Deeper Freeze

Friday is shaping up to be more active, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of flurries. The daytime high will be around –10°C, but the real story comes after dark.

Friday night will bring cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of flurries, and the temperature will drop sharply to around –22°C. That’s genuine deep-freeze territory, especially if the wind picks up at all. By then, we’re into “frosty breath and frozen car doors” season in full.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday looks like a mix of sun and cloud with a high near –17°C, and a low around –21°C under cloudy periods. Sunday turns sunny with a high near –14°C, before more cloud returns Sunday night with a low near –16°C. Early next week, Monday and Tuesday stay cloudy, with highs gradually climbing from about –10°Cinto the minus single digits, still wintry but edging slightly milder.

What to Wear in Thunder Bay

This is “proper winter gear” weather, not hoodie-and-hope weather. To stay comfortable and safe:

Start with a thermal or fleece base layer under your regular clothes.

Add a warm sweater and a good insulated winter coat .

Winter boots with solid tread are a must – especially with light snow on top of packed ice.

A toque , warm mitts instead of thin gloves , and a scarf or neck warmer will make those –19 wind chills much easier to take.

With sun breaking through the clouds, sunglasses are handy to cut glare off the snow, especially near the Waterfront or on the drive across town.

If you’re driving today and tonight, plan for longer braking distances and take extra care at intersections and crosswalks. Even when roads look just “wet,” they can still be icy.

Weather Trivia – Thunder Bay’s Winter Personality

Thunder Bay often gets a mix of lake-effect flurries from Lake Superior and cold, clear Arctic air dropping in from the northwest. The result is exactly what we’re seeing this week: frequent light snows, slick surfaces, blue-sky breaks, and wind chills that remind you that winter here means business. It’s the kind of weather where the city looks beautiful — especially along the harbour — as long as you’re dressed for it.

Last word on weather:

Thunder Bay sees light snow and –11°C this morning, with flurries tapering to sun and cloud, wind chills near –19, and a deeper freeze to –22°C by Friday night.