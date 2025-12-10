Thunder Bay Christmas Kettles Half Full – Call for Volunteers

THUNDER BAY, ON, December 10, 2025 – With two weeks left in the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign, our generous community has contributed $161,020 towards campaign which is 52% of our $310,000 objective. Another $148,980 is needed to achieve our target.

Lowerys has joined the campaign by not only staffing a kettle but will match up to $2,000 donated through a kettle at their store between now and Christmas Eve.

There is an urgent need for volunteers to staff kettle locations. We are especially in need of volunteers for the LCBO’s at Thunder Centre and Dawson Rd. as well as Walmart Dawson Rd., Home Hardware, and Canadian Tire Thunder Centre. There are still some openings at all the other locations. To volunteer, call 807-345-6492.

Kettles are located at Superstore, Intercity Shopping Centre, Grandview Mall, Home Hardware, Lowerys, Walmart Dawson Rd., Walmart Memorial Ave., Walmart Arthur St. Marketplace, Vanderwees Garden Gallery, Canadian Tire Thunder Centre, and the LCBO’s at Arthur St., Thunder Centre, and Dawson Rd.

Tap donations can be made through the Tiptap options at each kettle location. As well, Countertop Tiptap donations can be made at George’s Market, and Bulk Zone – Frederica St. and MacDonell St.

The kettle funds help with Christmas needs but they are especially important to ensure that we are able to meet the needs throughout the coming year. These funds ensure that emergency food assistance, shelter, supportive housing, and transitional housing are available, and programming continues to bring lasting change to those we serve.

“With the uncertainty in the economy and rising costs, it is increasingly difficult for people to make ends meet. The support we receive from kettles means we will be able to help them have a happier Christmas and provide assistance throughout the year. We are grateful for all the support our community provides to those who are struggling,” said Gary Ferguson, The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, Executive Director.

Join us in making a difference by donating at the kettles or volunteering your time. Donations can also be made by calling 807-345-6492 or online at www.journeytolifecentre.com, or mailing to The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2.

We thank the community for the support of the campaign to date and are confident that the generous people of Thunder Bay will come through for us, as always to help us reach our goal.