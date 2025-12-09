Wasaho Cree Nation: Light Snow Today, Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight

NetNewsLedger Weather – Wasaho Cree Nation Forecast

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wasaho Cree Nation is locked into a deep-winter pattern today, with light snow falling, sharp wind chills, and an even colder night on the way. Conditions are being monitored from Fort Severn Airport, which is the nearest observation site for the region.

As of 7:48 AM EST, light snow was reported with a temperature of –17.9°C. A north-northeast wind near 11 km/h is driving the wind chill down to –25°C. Humidity is at 85 percent, with a dew point of –19.8°C, and visibility sits at 16 kilometres through the light snow.

The barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa, suggesting a weak disturbance in the region, but nothing like a full winter storm.

Through the rest of today, light snow is expected to continue into early afternoon, then ease off to a mix of sun and cloud with about a 30 percent chance of lingering flurries. Winds will remain up to 15 km/h, and the daytime high is forecast near –15°C, but the wind chill will stay close to –25°C.

That’s enough cold for exposed skin to start feeling it quickly, especially for anyone walking between homes, heading to school, or travelling by snowmobile.

Tonight: Winds Strengthen, Wind Chill Plunges to –36

Tonight, skies become partly cloudy with that same 30 percent chance of flurries hanging on. The main concern, though, isn’t the snow — it’s the wind. Winds will shift to the northwest and strengthen to near 30 km/h before morning. The temperature will drop to about –23°C, and with that stronger wind, the wind chill will fall from around –23°C this evening to near –36°C overnight.

At those levels, frostbite becomes a serious risk. Exposed skin can freeze in a short time, especially on the cheeks, nose, ears, and fingers. This is a night to keep outdoor time brief, make sure kids and elders are well covered, and check that vehicles are plugged in and emergency supplies are ready just in case.

Wednesday: Cloudy, Bitterly Cold, and Still at Frostbite Risk

Wednesday stays on the harsh side. The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. The northwest wind around 30 km/h will continue through much of the day before becoming light late in the afternoon. The high will reach only –18°C, and the wind chill will be near –35°C in the morning, improving only to about –23°C in the afternoon.

That keeps conditions solidly in frostbite-risk territory, so full winter gear is not just recommended — it’s necessary. If you’re travelling on the land or between communities, it’s important to be prepared for breakdowns or delays in extreme cold like this.

Wednesday night finally calms down a bit, with clear skies and a low around –21°C. The lack of cloud will likely allow temperatures to dip quickly in the evening, but lighter winds will make it feel a bit less severe than Tuesday night.

Later in the Week: More Flurries, More Deep Cold

Thursday brings another 30 percent chance of flurries and a high near –16°C, followed by a 40 percent chance of flurries Thursday night and a low around –22°C. It won’t be a major storm, but the small snow events will keep fresh powder on the ground and roads.

Friday continues with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high near –18°C, with more flurries possible Friday night and a low dropping to about –24°C. Saturday looks similar — a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high near –19°C, followed by another very cold night around –25°C.

Sunday turns cloudy with a high near –20°C, and flurries remain possible again Sunday night. By Monday, the forecast shows a mix of sun and cloud and a high near –18°C, still firmly within the deep-freeze pattern that Far Northern communities know all too well.

What to Wear in Wasaho Cree Nation

This stretch of weather demands serious winter layering, not quick trips in a thin jacket. To stay safe and comfortable:

Start with a thermal or fleece base layer to trap body heat.

Add a warm mid-layer such as a sweater or hoodie.

Top it with a heavy insulated parka built for sub-zero temperatures.

Snow pants or lined pants are important if you’re travelling by snowmobile, walking distances, or working outside.

Wear insulated winter boots with thick socks — cold feet can make everything feel worse.

A toque that fully covers your ears , thick mitts instead of thin gloves, and a scarf or neck warmer to cover your face are essential, especially tonight and Wednesday morning when wind chills drop into the –30s.

Goggles or sunglasses help protect your eyes from both blowing snow and the sting of the cold air.

Weather Trivia – Far North Cold, Far North Strength

Wasaho Cree Nation, on the shores of the Winisk River and far from the moderating influence of the Great Lakes, often sees long stretches of intense cold like this through winter. While the wind chills and deep freeze can be challenging, they also support traditional winter travel routes on ice and snow-covered land that have been used for generations. The same cold that makes cheeks sting is the cold that builds strong ice and supports northern ways of life.

Last Word on the Weather:

Wasaho Cree Nation sees light snow and highs near –15°C today, with wind chills plunging to –36°C tonight and frostbite risk high.