Toronto Man Enters Guilty Plea from Toronto Detention Centre

Guilty Plea in Drug Trafficking Case

THUNDER BAY, ON – A Toronto man has pleaded guilty to a proceeds of crime charge arising from a 2024 drug investigation.

On December 8, 2025, Alex HAZELL, 29 (born May 5, 1996) appeared by video from the Toronto South Detention Centre before Justice Frank Valente. HAZELL entered a guilty plea to possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The charge stems from a series of search warrants executed by Thunder Bay Police in early 2024.

The Background – Search Warrants Lead to Significant Cash and Drug Seizures

On March 20, 2024, Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers executed two search warrants in the city:

One at a residence on 100 Machar Avenue

One at a residence on 238 Finlayson Street

At the Finlayson Street address, officers located HAZELL in a bathroom. Police report that he had $3,030 in cash on him, along with a cell phone.

Officers say they found an additional $12,000 in cash at that same location, as well as approximately 4.6 grams of crack cocaine and ammunition for a 9mm firearm.

At the Machar Avenue residence, TBPS officers seized:

More than $80,000 in cash , and

Over $100,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl, based on police valuation estimates

The guilty plea entered by HAZELL relates specifically to the proceeds of crime under $5,000 charge. Any other related matters remain before the courts or involve other individuals.

Separate Toronto Case Keeps Accused in Custody

Following his initial arrest in Thunder Bay, HAZELL was released on bail. He was later rearrested and has been in custody since September 10, 2025, in connection with separate allegations before the Toronto courts involving an assault on a woman.

Those Toronto allegations have not been proven in court, and HAZELL remains presumed innocent on any outstanding charges.

Joint Sentencing Submission Includes Jail and Probation

In Thunder Bay court, the Crown and defence presented a joint submission on sentence, recommending:

4 months (120 days) in jail , and

18 months of probation to follow

The court heard that HAZELL has already been in custody for a total of 89 days on this matter. With standard enhanced credit for pre-sentence custody, those 89 days are being treated as the equivalent of 120 days of time served.

The joint submission, accepted by the court, means that the recommended custodial portion of the sentence is effectively covered by the time HAZELL has already spent in custody, with probation to follow.