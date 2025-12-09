Thunder Bay Police Lay New Charge in Intimate Images Case

Thunder Bay Police Charge 42-Year-Old in Intimate Images Investigation

THUNDER BAY, ON – A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a new criminal charge after an investigation into the alleged sharing of intimate images without consent.

MANEET AHLAWAT, 42 (born June 20, 1983) was arrested by Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers on December 6, 2025.

Police allege that on November 23, 2025, AHLAWAT distributed intimate images of a Thunder Bay woman without her consent.

As a result, he has been charged with:

Distribute intimate images without consent

Police also note that AHLAWAT has numerous outstanding charges already before the courts, including:

Voyeurism

Assault × 4

Extortion

Mischief

Possession of property obtained by crime × 6

Court records indicate that AHLAWAT has previously entered a guilty plea to an unrelated charge and has been transported to the Thunder Bay District Jail in connection with that matter.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on December 10, 2025.

All of the new and outstanding charges described below remain allegations, and AHLAWAT is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

What the New Intimate Images Charge Means

Distribution of Intimate Images Without Consent – Section 162.1

Under section 162.1 of the Criminal Code, it is an offence to publish, distribute, transmit, sell, make available, or advertise an “intimate image” of a person, when:

The person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy , and

The accused knows the person did not consent, or is reckless as to whether they consented.

This offence is hybrid, which means the Crown can choose how to proceed:

Indictable : maximum 5 years in prison .

Summary conviction: maximum 2 years less a day in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000.

There is no mandatory minimum sentence for this offence. Sentences can range from discharges and probation to custody, depending on the facts, impact on the victim, and the accused’s prior record.

Overview of the Other Outstanding Charges

Voyeurism – Section 162

Voyeurism involves surreptitiously watching or visually recording someone in circumstances where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy—for example, where they may be nude or engaged in sexual activity—often for a sexual purpose.

Voyeurism is also a hybrid offence:

Indictable : maximum 5 years in prison .

Summary conviction: maximum 2 years less a day in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000.

Courts may also consider orders such as probation, counselling, or weapons/technology prohibitions, depending on the circumstances.

Assault (4 Counts) – Section 266

Assault under section 266 covers the intentional application of force to another person without consent, as well as attempts or threats to apply force where a person reasonably believes the threat could be carried out.

This is a hybrid offence:

Indictable : maximum 5 years in prison .

Summary conviction: maximum 2 years less a day in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

With four separate assault counts, any sentence (if there are convictions) could involve concurrent or consecutive terms, depending on how the judge structures it.

Extortion – Section 346

Extortion involves using threats, accusations, menaces, or violence to pressure someone into doing something, or attempting to do so, without reasonable justification or excuse.

Extortion is a straight indictable offence with very serious potential penalties:

In general, maximum penalty is life imprisonment .

Where firearms and organized crime are involved, mandatory minimum jail terms (4–7 years) can apply.

Even in cases without firearms, extortion is typically treated as a grave offence given the coercion and fear it can cause.

Mischief – Section 430

Mischief under section 430 generally involves damaging, destroying, or interfering with property, or obstructing someone’s lawful use or enjoyment of it.

For mischief under $5,000 (section 430(4)):

It is a hybrid offence .

Indictable : maximum 2 years in prison .

Summary conviction: typically up to 2 years less a day in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000.

Courts can also order restitution to compensate victims for damage to property.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime × 6 – Sections 354 & 355

Under section 354, a person commits an offence by possessing property or proceeds knowing it was obtained through a crime (or an equivalent offence outside Canada).

Punishment is set out in section 355:

If the property is over $5,000 in value , or is a testamentary instrument (e.g., a will): Hybrid offence; indictable maximum 10 years in prison.

If the value is $5,000 or less : Hybrid offence; indictable maximum 2 years in prison, or Summary conviction : up to 2 years less a day and/or a $5,000 fine .



Because AHLAWAT faces six counts, each relates to separate alleged items or sets of property, and sentencing (if any) would depend on value, context, and whether terms run concurrently or consecutively.

Sentencing: What a Judge Could Consider

Even where the Criminal Code sets maximum penalties, most sentences are lower and depend on:

The facts of each offence and the level of harm

Whether offences involved breaches of trust , intimate images, or repeat behaviour

Any prior criminal record or outstanding matters

Steps the accused has taken toward rehabilitation, counselling, or restitution

A judge can impose a range of outcomes – from discharges and probation to custodial sentences, weapons or technology prohibitions, and no-contact orders – depending on the combination of convictions and the overall risk to the community.

This summary is for public information only and is not legal advice. Anyone directly affected by these types of offences, either as an accused or as a complainant, should seek assistance from a lawyer or victim support services.