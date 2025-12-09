Thunder Bay Border Cats Set May 29 Home Opener to Launch 2026 Northwoods League Season

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Thunder Bay, get your baseball gloves ready. We have a few cold months before the first opening pitch at Port Arthur Stadium. However what better way to ignore Old Man Winter by thinking about baseball season!

Border Cats baseball is already on the radar for 2026. The Thunder Bay Border Cats will host the Eau Claire Express on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Port Arthur Stadium.

This will be the start of the Northwoods League season. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. under the lights, and there will be fireworks to mark the start of summer baseball season.

The two-game series with Eau Claire ends on Saturday, May 30, at Port Arthur Stadium.

Border Cats are Road Warriors to Start and Road Tests to End

The Cats will start their 72-game schedule on the road, right after winning 40 games and with manager Joe Ellison back in the dugout. The Thunder Bay team will play four games on the road to start the season. The first game is on Monday, May 25, in Waterloo, Iowa, against the Bucks.

The Border Cats finish the regular season with a two-game series against the Huskies in Duluth on August 7–8. This is also where the season ends.

Young Fans Can Attend Games on School Days Again

In 2026, classrooms will be cheering sections twice. At Port Arthur Stadium, the Border Cats will play two “School Day” games, both starting at 11:05 am.

Wednesday, June 3, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies

Thursday, June 18, against the Waterloo Bucks

Fans get a bonus on June 18: a split doubleheader with a second game against Waterloo that night at 6:35 pm.

Father’s Day, Canada Day, and a big day at the stadium

In 2026, Thunder Bay baseball traditions will stay the same:

On Sunday, June 21, the Cats play the Duluth Huskies at 1:35 pm, making it a great day for families at the ballpark.

Canada Day: The annual Canada Day game between Thunder Bay and the Rochester Honkers starts at 1:35 pm on Wednesday, July 1.

Another night you can’t miss is Tuesday, July 14, at 7:05 PM, when the La Crosse Loggers come to town. The City of Thunder Bay and the Cats will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Port Arthur Stadium, which is a big deal for the historic ballpark.

Fireworks Nights Make Thunder Bay Bright Sky

Fans who love fireworks after the game can circle these nights at Port Arthur Stadium:

May 29: First game at home against Eau Claire

June 30 and

July 14 are the dates of the 75th anniversary game at Port Arthur Stadium.

August 6th

Weather permitting, there will be fireworks after the last out on each of these dates.

Tickets and trips for groups

Thunder Bay is getting ready for another summer of Northwoods League action by putting together season ticket packages and group outing options.

Send an email to info@bordercatsbaseball.com for information about season tickets or group outings.

Starting May 4, you can buy single-game tickets at the Port Arthur Stadium box office.

Baseball is coming back to the Border Cats, and Port Arthur Stadium is going to be busy in 2026.