Serious Child Pornography Charges for 50-Year-Old Eric Morrisseau:

Thunder Bay Police Charge 50-Year-Old in Child Exploitation Case

THUNDER BAY, ON – A 50-year-old man originally from Couchiching Reserve 16A has been arrested following a Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation material offences.

TBPS officers allege that between October 10 and October 17, 2025, the accused was making, possessing, and accessing child pornography, referred to in law as “child sexual abuse and exploitation material” under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police have identified the accused as ERIC MORRISSEAU, 50 (born August 6, 1975).

MORRISSEAU has been charged with:

Access child pornography

Possess child pornography

Make child pornography

These are serious Criminal Code offences related to material that depicts the sexual abuse or sexualized exploitation of persons under 18.

MORRISSEAU was taken into custody on the morning of December 9, 2025, and transported to the Thunder Bay District Jail. He has a court appearance scheduled later this week.

All of the charges are allegations only. MORRISSEAU is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

What the Charges Mean Under Canadian Law

All three counts fall under section 163.1 of the Criminal Code, which deals with child sexual abuse and exploitation material (still commonly called “child pornography” in court documents).

1. Making Child Pornography – Criminal Code s.163.1(2)

The “make child pornography” charge generally relates to creating or producing child sexual abuse and exploitation material – for example, recording, generating, or otherwise producing such content.

Under section 163.1(2):

It is an indictable offence only (no summary option).

The maximum penalty is up to 14 years in prison .

The Criminal Code also sets a mandatory minimum sentence of 1 year in jail on conviction.

Courts treat production or making of such material as among the most serious forms of child exploitation offending.

2. Possession of Child Pornography – s.163.1(4)

The “possess child pornography” charge covers situations where someone knowingly has child sexual abuse and exploitation material in their possession or under their control (for example, on a device or storage media).

Under section 163.1(4):

It is a hybrid offence – the Crown can proceed by indictment or summarily .

If the Crown proceeds by indictment : Maximum penalty : up to 10 years in prison . Mandatory minimum : 1 year in jail .

If the Crown proceeds summarily : Maximum penalty : up to 2 years less a day in jail . Mandatory minimum : 6 months in jail .



Appellate courts in some provinces have found certain mandatory minimums unconstitutional, but the statute as written still sets out these minimum terms. Sentencing ultimately depends on current case law and the judge’s decision in each jurisdiction.

3. Accessing Child Pornography – s.163.1(4.1)

“Access child pornography” involves seeking out, viewing, or causing such material to be viewed or transmitted – for example, browsing or deliberately opening content online.

Under section 163.1(4.1):

It is also a hybrid offence .

If prosecuted by indictment : Maximum penalty : up to 10 years in prison . Mandatory minimum : 1 year in jail .

If prosecuted summarily : Maximum penalty : up to 2 years less a day in jail . Mandatory minimum : 6 months in jail .



The law defines “accessing” to include knowingly causing such material to be viewed by oneself, even if the person does not download or save it.

Other Possible Consequences if Convicted

Beyond jail or probation, a conviction for any of these offences can trigger additional long-term consequences, including:

Mandatory inclusion in the National Sex Offender Registry for a set period or for life

Being required to provide a DNA sample for the National DNA Data Bank

Court orders restricting contact with children or presence in places such as schools, parks, or community centres

Restrictions on employment or volunteering that involves contact with children

Travel limitations and difficulties entering other countries

The exact outcome depends on the facts of the case, the accused’s prior record, any evidence of risk or rehabilitation, and current appellate decisions affecting mandatory minimums.

Support For Victims and Reporting Information

Offences involving the sexual exploitation of children are deeply harmful to victims, families, and communities.