Police Seeking To Locate Missing Female Amanda Rose Boucher From Fort William First Nation

Fort William First Nation – The Anishinabek Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female from Fort William First Nation.

Amanda Rose Boucher is described as:

Indigenous female

42-years-old

5’5” tall

144 lbs, medium build

brown eyes, brown hair

She is believed to be in the Thunder Bay area, however efforts to confirm Amanda’s whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Amanda’s possible location is asked to contact police by calling 1-888-310-1122. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.