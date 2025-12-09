NetNewsLedger Weather – Sioux Lookout & Lac Seul First Nation

Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul First Nation Start the Day Clear, Cold and Quiet

Thunder Bay – Weather – It is a bright but bitterly cold start across Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul First Nation this Tuesday morning, with winter clearly in charge even if the skies look calm.

At 6:00 AM CST, conditions at Sioux Lookout Airport were clear with a temperature of –20.5°C. Light north winds near 2 km/h were just enough to push the wind chill to –22. Humidity is sitting at 80 percent with a dew point of –23.0°C, visibility is a crisp 24 kilometres, and barometric pressure is at 100.7 kPa and falling, suggesting that the quiet start won’t last forever.

Long-term climate records show that early December in this part of Northwestern Ontario typically brings daytime highs in the minus teens and overnight lows often dipping into the minus twenties. Specific historic maximum and minimum temperatures for December 9 are not included in this report, but today’s readings sit comfortably within the usual early winter range for Sioux Lookout.

Mix of Sun, Cloud and Flurries Today

Through today, the region will see a mix of sun and cloud, with about a 40 percent chance of light flurries drifting through. The afternoon high is expected to reach –13°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to –19 at times. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, so it will not be a howling-wind kind of day, more of a “looks lovely, feels icy as soon as you open the door” kind of day.

Even without a major storm in the picture, the combination of cold air and lingering flurries can still make for slick patches on untreated sidewalks, back roads and driveways. It is a good day to take a little extra care on the morning and afternoon commute and perhaps allow an extra minute or two for scraping frost and brushing the car.

Tonight and Wednesday: Colder Wind Chills and Thickening Cloud

Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy with that same 40 percent chance of flurries continuing. The more noticeable change will be the wind. A northeast breeze will pick up to around 20 km/h late this evening, helping to drop the low to about –20°C. With that breeze, the wind chill will sit close to –18 this evening and fall to around –27 overnight, which pushes conditions into the frostbite risk category for those spending longer periods outdoors with exposed skin.

On Wednesday, cloud cover will increase through the morning, with another high near –13°C. Winds will ease back to 15 km/h or less, but the morning wind chill will still be around –27, only improving to about –19 during the afternoon. It will be one of those classic Northwestern Ontario winter days where the air feels sharp all day long, even if the wind is not especially strong. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a low near –18°C, with another crisp, quiet winter night on tap.

Late Week and Weekend: Cloud Dominates, Flurries Return

Looking ahead to Thursday, skies will trend cloudy again with a high near –13°C. By Thursday night there is a 60 percent chance of flurries as another weak system moves across the region, and the temperature will fall to about –21°C. Friday keeps the chance of flurries going at around 60 percent, with a colder high near –18°C and a sharp Friday night low near –25°C under cloudy periods.

Saturday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with the high holding around –19°C and another cold night near –23°C. Sunday brings a 40 percent chance of snow and a high near –17°C, followed by another chance of snow Sunday night with a low around –21°C. Monday looks cloudy with a high near –16°C, keeping the area in a steady pattern of cold temperatures, frequent cloud and occasional light snow or flurries – in other words, a very normal December stretch for Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul.

What to Wear in Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul

This is not light-jacket weather; it is full winter gear weather. A thermal or fleece base layer under a warm sweater and an insulated winter jacket will help keep you comfortable when the wind chills drop into the minus twenties. Snow pants or lined pants make outdoor chores like shovelling or walking to school much more comfortable, and insulated winter boots with good grip will help on frosty or lightly snow-covered surfaces.

A warm toque, thick mitts or gloves, and a scarf or neck warmer are essential, particularly tonight and Wednesday morning when the wind chill drops close to –27. Those accessories are the difference between a brisk walk and a very short, very cold sprint back to the door. With some sunshine still in the forecast, a pair of sunglasses is also a smart idea to cut glare off the snow and ice.

Weather Trivia – Sioux Lookout’s Role as the “Hub of the North”

Sioux Lookout is often called the “Hub of the North” because of its role as a key transportation and service centre for many remote First Nation communities, including Lac Seul. In winter, that role becomes even more important, as cold temperatures, snow and ice shape how people travel, whether by road, air or ice routes. The same cold that makes cheeks sting also supports winter roads, snowmobile trails and the frozen lake routes that northern communities have relied on for generations.

Last Weather Words:

Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul start clear and cold near –21°C with flurries possible today, wind chills near –27 tonight and Wednesday.