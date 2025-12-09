NetNewsLedger Weather – Kenora, Grassy Narrows & Lake of the Woods

Kenora Region Sees Light Snow, Cloudy Skies and Classic December Chill

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The workweek continues under a blanket of cloud and light snow across Kenora, Grassy Narrows and the Lake of the Woods region, with winter settling in and showing no signs of rushing off. At 6:00 AM CST this morning, conditions at Kenora Airport were reporting light snow and a temperature of –14.6°C, feeling closer to –18°C once the light south wind at 5 km/h is factored in.

Humidity is sitting at a fairly moist 88 percent, with a dew point of –16.2°C, and visibility is a solid 24 kilometres, which is good news for early commuters.

The barometric pressure is 100.6 kPa and falling, a hint that the atmosphere is getting ready to stir things up a bit more later today and tonight.

Today: Cloudy Skies, On-and-Off Flurries and a Sharper Southeast Wind

For the rest of today, the region will stay under cloudy skies with about a 40 percent chance of flurries drifting through. Temperatures will climb to a high near –10°C, but once the wind shifts and strengthens from the southeast to around 20 km/h near noon, it will feel closer to –21°C with the wind chill. It is the sort of day where the weather looks calm from the window but still reminds you it is very much December as soon as you step outside.

Frostbite is not instant in these conditions, but exposed skin will not thank you for staying out too long without decent gear.

Tonight: Light Snow Develops, Colder Wind Chills Overnight

Tonight, the cloud hangs on with a 60 percent chance of light snow over Kenora and surrounding communities. Winds remain a key part of the story. The southeast wind at 20 km/h will gust up to 40 km/h late this evening before gradually turning northeast at about 20 km/h later on. The temperature will fall to –15°C, and with that breeze, the wind chill will sit near –18°C in the evening and drop to around –24°C overnight.

That is cold enough to make any late-night dog walk or hockey rink cleanup feel pretty biting, especially on fingers, ears and cheeks.

Wednesday: Sunshine Tries Its Best, but the Cold Holds On

Wednesday offers a nicer-looking sky, with clouds breaking early and a sunny day taking over after some morning cloud. Northeasterly winds around 20 km/h will ease off and become light in the morning, but the leftover cold air means a morning wind chill near –24°C, only improving to about –16°C by the afternoon.

The daytime high is expected to reach –13°C, which is about as “seasonal” as it gets for early December in this part of Northwestern Ontario. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and another chilly low near –18°C, with the clear-to-cloudy pattern helping temperatures fall off quickly after sunset.

Late Week and Weekend Outlook: More Cloud, More Cold and More Light Snow

Looking beyond Wednesday, the pattern stays firmly winter-like. Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high around –13°C, with a 60 percent chance of flurries Thursday night as another weak disturbance ripples through. Overnight lows will drop to the minus twenties, around –22°C Thursday night.

Friday continues with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a daytime high near –19°C, followed by a cold, cloudy night around –24°C. Saturday remains cloudy with a high near –19°C, and another night of cloudy skies and a low around –22°C is on tap.

Sunday brings a 40 percent chance of snow and a high near –16°C, with additional snow possible Sunday night and a low close to –20°C. Monday stays cloudy with a high near –15°C, keeping the region locked in a familiar mix of mid-December cold, cloud and light snow chances.

Long-term climate records for the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region show that early December typically features daytime highs below freezing and overnight lows commonly in the minus teens and minus twenties. While specific historic record high and record low values for December 9 are not included in this report, the current stretch of weather fits well within the usual range for this point in the season.

What to Wear Around Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Lake of the Woods

This is not “just a hoodie” weather; this is full winter kit weather. A warm, insulated parka over a thermal or fleece base layer will help keep the cold at bay, especially when that southeast wind kicks up. Snow pants or lined trousers make a big difference if you are out shovelling, walking to school or working outdoors. On your feet, insulated winter boots with good grip and thick socks are essential, particularly as light snow and colder nights create slick surfaces.

Don’t forget your extremities: a toque that covers your ears, proper winter mitts rather than thin gloves, and a scarf or neck warmer you can pull over your face will all help fight off those –20 and colder wind chills. With sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday, a pair of sunglasses is also a smart addition to cut down on glare from the snow.

Lake of the Woods Weather Trivia

The Lake of the Woods area is famous for having thousands of islands and an incredibly long, winding shoreline, which means a huge amount of water surface for weather systems to play with. In winter, that often translates to crisp, cold days with spectacular sunrise and sunset views over the ice and islands. It may be chilly, but there are few better backdrops for winter than a clear, cold day over Lake of the Woods with fresh snow on the ground and just a hint of flurries in the air.

Last Word:

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region see cloud, light snow and wind chills near –21°C today, with colder wind chills overnight and sunshine mid-week.