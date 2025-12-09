NetNewsLedger Weather – Fort Frances, Atikokan & Red Gut First Nation

Cloudy Skies and Light Snow on the Way for Fort Frances and Atikokan

Thunder Bay – Weather – It’s a quiet but cold start to the day across Fort Frances, Atikokan and Red Gut First Nation, with winter firmly in charge but not in full storm mode just yet. At 6:00 AM CST, the temperature in Fort Frances was sitting at –16.7°C, feeling closer to –18°C with a very light east wind at 2 km/h.

Humidity is high at 86 percent, with a dew point of –18.5°C, and the barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and falling, a sign that a weak system is edging into the region.

While the conditions were listed as “not observed” at the time, the forecast and pressure trend tell the story: mainly cloudy skies, chilly air, and periods of snow getting set to arrive later today and tonight.

Today: Cloudy with Flurries and Snow Moving In Late

For today, the region can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries through the day. By late this afternoon, those flurries are forecast to become more persistent periods of snow as a system tracks through Northwestern Ontario.

The daytime high is forecast near –8°C, but don’t let the number mislead you. With winds becoming east 20 km/h later this afternoon, the wind chill will feel more like –23°C this morning and around –13°C this afternoon. It’s cold enough that standing around outside without proper winter gear is not recommended, especially for longer periods.

Though specific historic records for today’s date aren’t included in this report, early December in the Fort Frances–Atikokan corridor typically brings daytime temperatures in the minus single digits to mid minus teens, and overnight lows often in the minus mid-teens or colder – so today’s values fit right in with a classic early-winter pattern.

Tonight: Light Snow Tapers to Flurries and a Colder North Wind

Tonight, periods of snow will continue into the evening, ending near midnight and transitioning back to cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Around 2 cm of new snow is expected, just enough to freshen up the snowpack and make roads and sidewalks a bit slick by Wednesday morning.

Winds will remain from the east at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, before shifting to the north at 20 km/h overnight. The low will dip to around –15°C, with wind chills near –17°C this evening, dropping to about –22°C overnight. That will make the night feel significantly sharper than the thermometer suggests, especially in open areas and along the river.

Wednesday: Brighter Skies but Still Brisk

Wednesday will be a welcome visual change for the region. Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, followed by clearing late in the morning for a brighter day overall. Winds will be light, up to 15 km/h, and the high near –12°C.

The wind chill, however, will still be around –21°C, reminding everyone that the core of winter is approaching. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and another cold low near –18°C.

Looking a bit further ahead, Thursday turns cloudy with a high near –12°C, and a 60 percent chance of flurries Thursday night with a low around –19°C. Friday keeps the 60 percent chance of flurries going with a high near –18°C, followed by a very cold –24°C Friday night under cloudy skies. The weekend stays mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the minus mid- to high teens and more chances of snow into Sunday and Monday.

What to Wear in Fort Frances & Atikokan

This is serious winter layering weather, not light jacket season. To stay comfortable and safe:

Start with a thermal or fleece base layer under your regular clothes.

Add a warm, insulated winter coat and, if you’re outdoors for long, snow pants or lined pants .

Insulated winter boots with good tread will help on snowy and potentially icy sidewalks and driveways.

A toque, warm mitts or gloves, and a scarf or neck warmer are essential, especially once the east and north winds pick up.

If you’re travelling this evening or overnight, allow extra time and watch for stretches of reduced visibility and snow-covered roads as that 2 cm of fresh snow falls.

Local Weather Trivia – Border Country Winters

Fort Frances is often called one of the “gateways” between Northwestern Ontario and the U.S. Midwest, sitting right across the river from International Falls, Minnesota – a town famously nicknamed the “Icebox of the Nation.” It’s no surprise, then, that winter here routinely brings long stretches of sub-zero temperatures, frequent light snows, and some of the crispest, clearest blue-sky days you’ll see anywhere once the Arctic air settles in.

Last Word on the Weather:

Fort Frances and Atikokan see cloud, flurries and snow today with wind chills near –23 this morning. Light snow tonight, clearing and cold on Wednesday.