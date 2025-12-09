Muskrat Dam First Nation: Light Snow, Bitter Wind Chills and Frostbite Risks Tonight

NetNewsLedger Weather – Muskrat Dam First Nation Forecast

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Muskrat Dam First Nation is firmly in the grip of Northern Ontario winter this morning, with light snow, sharp wind chills and even colder conditions on the way tonight.

As of 7:48 AM EST, conditions at Muskrat Dam Airport were showing light snow and a temperature of –17.9°C. With a north-northeast wind near 11 km/h, it feels more like –25°C once the wind chill is factored in. Humidity is sitting at 85 percent, with a dew point of –19.8°C, and visibility is a respectable 16 kilometres through the light snow.

The barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa, a touch low, suggesting a weak disturbance in the region but nothing like a major storm.

Through the rest of today, periods of light snow are expected to continue into the early afternoon before easing off. After that, skies will turn into a mix of sun and cloud with about a 30 percent chance of lingering flurries. Winds will stay up to 15 km/h and the daytime high is forecast around –15°C, but the wind chill will remain near –25°C. That keeps conditions in the range where exposed skin can become very cold very quickly, especially for those spending longer periods outdoors on the land or going between community buildings.

Tonight, things get significantly harsher. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, but the main story is the wind and the deepening cold. Winds will swing around and increase, becoming northwest at 30 km/h before morning. The temperature will drop to about –23°C, and combined with that stronger wind, the wind chill will fall to around –23°C in the evening and plunge to near –36°C overnight.

At those levels, frostbite risks become serious. Any exposed skin can freeze in a relatively short time, particularly on cheeks, ears, noses and fingers. This is a night to limit outdoor time, dress in full winter gear, and make sure elders, young children and pets are not outside for long periods.

Wednesday will stay cold and cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of flurries during the afternoon. Northwest winds of 30 km/h will continue before finally easing and becoming light late in the day. The high will only reach about –18°C. The morning wind chill will be close to –35°C before improving somewhat to near –23°C in the afternoon. Even with that slight improvement, conditions remain in frostbite territory, and proper winter clothing becomes more of a requirement than a suggestion. Wednesday night is expected to clear, with a low around –21°C under a cold, starry sky.

Looking a bit further ahead, Thursday brings more classic northern weather. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries, with a high near –16°C, followed by another chance of flurries Thursday night and a low near –22°C. Friday continues the pattern with a 30 percent chance of flurries, a high near –18°C, and flurries still possible Friday night as the temperature drops toward –24°C. Saturday looks similar with a chance of flurries and a high near –19°C, then another cold night near –25°C. Sunday turns cloudy with a high near –20°C and flurries possible again Sunday night, and Monday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high near –18°C.

For clothing choices, this is not light-jacket or quick hoodie weather; this is full Arctic-ready layering weather. To stay safe and reasonably comfortable, people in Muskrat Dam will want a proper insulated winter parka over a warm base layer and mid-layer such as fleece or wool. Snow pants or lined pants make a big difference for anyone travelling by snowmobile, walking between homes, or spending time on the land. Warm winter boots with thick socks are essential, and accessories matter just as much as the big coat: a toque that fully covers the ears, thick mitts rather than thin gloves, and a scarf or neck warmer that can be pulled up to protect the chin, nose and cheeks. With wind chills dropping into the –30s overnight, goggles or sunglasses can help protect eyes from both blowing snow and the sting of the cold air.

For a bit of local weather trivia, Muskrat Dam First Nation sits in a part of Northern Ontario where winter often seems to linger longer than the calendar suggests it should. The community is far removed from the moderating effect of the Great Lakes, which means Arctic air masses can settle in and stay put for days at a time. Those cold, clear nights with temperatures below –30°C also help support traditional winter travel on frozen lakes and overland trails, a key part of life and culture in many northern communities. The same deep cold that makes the air bite is also what makes the ice strong.

Last Word on the Weather:

