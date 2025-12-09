Mississauga Man Sentenced to 27 Months for Cocaine Trafficking in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – LEGAL NEWS UPDATE – A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been sentenced to a custody term in Thunder Bay for cocaine trafficking and breaching court-ordered bail conditions which required him to stay out of the city.

BERNARD JR. BOAKYE AGYEMANG (June 8, 2001) appeared before Justice Vincent Scaramuzza and entered a guilty plea to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Background: Surveillance Leads to Drug House Raid

The court heard that Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers were conducting surveillance on a suspected drug house at 486 Winnipeg Avenue from February to April 2025.

On April 9, 2025, TBPS executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested AGYEMANG.

Inside, officers seized:

511 grams of cocaine

375 tablets of oxycodone

$18,390 in cash

All seized money was ordered forfeited to the Crown.

Accused Was Under Bail Conditions to Stay Out of Thunder Bay

The court was told that at the time of his arrest, AGYEMANG was already subject to a $2,000 bail order granted by Justice of the Peace Denette Ellard on February 29, 2024.

Those release conditions required him:

Not to be in Thunder Bay

To reside with his 46-year-old surety in Mississauga

Instead, he was in Thunder Bay and actively involved in drug trafficking at the Winnipeg Avenue address, in direct breach of that order.

Since his arrest, AGYEMANG has been in custody since April 9, 2025.

Sentence, Credit for Time Served, and Release Prospects

The Crown and defence presented a joint submission for a 27-month custodial sentence.

Justice Scaramuzza accepted the joint position and imposed:

27 months in custody

Enhanced credit for 10 months of pre-sentence custody , calculated at 1.5:1 , for a total of 15 months credit

12 months remaining to be served on the sentence

Based on standard statutory release provisions, the court was told AGYEMANG is expected to be eligible for release in approximately 8 months, subject to Correctional Service of Canada and Parole Board processes.

During the hearing, AGYEMANG addressed the court and told the court, “I apologize for everything.”

Probation, Geographic Restriction, and Ancillary Orders

Following his custodial sentence, AGYEMANG will be subject to:

24 months of probation

A specific condition that he is not to be west of White River, Ontario

Justice Scaramuzza also ordered:

A DNA order for inclusion in the national databank

A 10-year weapons prohibition

With the sentence imposed, AGYEMANG was formally remanded to continue serving his custodial term, with all ancillary orders and forfeitures in place.