Manitouwadge Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking and Proceeds of Crime Charges

Manitouwadge Resident Arrested After Police Search Warrant

MANITOUWADGE, ON – After a search warrant was carried out at a home in Manitouwadge, a resident of that town is now facing federal drug and proceeds-of-crime charges.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) searched a home in Manitouwadge. The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and officers from the Manitouwadge Detachment helped CSCU.

The investigation led to the arrest of 68-year-old Clarence MATHEWS from Manitouwadge, who was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance with the Intent to Trafficking, which is against section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of the Proceeds of Property Acquired Through Criminal Activity Less than $5,000, which is against section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada, with punishment set out in section 355(b)

The accused was let go from jail and will go to court at a later date.

The charges have not been proven, and the person who is accused is innocent until proven guilty, just like in all other cases before the courts.

What the Charges Mean Under the Law

Having a Schedule I Substance with the Intent to Sell: Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act says that it is against the law to have a substance on Schedules I–V with the intent to sell it. Many opioids and cocaine are examples of substances that are in Schedule I. Section 5(3)(a) of the CDSA says that if the substance is in Schedule I or II, the crime is straight indictable and the maximum sentence is life in prison if found guilty.

When drug trafficking is linked to organized crime, involves weapons, or happens near schools or young people, mandatory minimum jail terms can also apply to some drug trafficking offences.

Having money from property that was stolen Less than $5,000

Possession of property or money that you know was obtained through a crime punishable by indictment is covered by Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. This is often called “possession of proceeds of crime.”

Section 355 of the Criminal Code says what the punishment is for this crime:

If the property is worth less than $5,000, the crime is hybrid, which means the Crown can choose to charge the person with either an indictment or a summary conviction.

The maximum sentence is two years in prison if the Crown goes through with an indictment.

If the Crown goes ahead with a summary case, the maximum penalty is lower (usually less jail time and/or a fine).

The actual sentence depends on a lot of things, such as the facts of the case, the offender’s past and present, and the court’s decisions. This information is for the public’s knowledge and is not legal advice.

How to Spot Possible Drug Trafficking in Your Area

In small towns and rural areas, like Manitouwadge and Northwestern Ontario, drug trafficking often happens quietly in homes, apartments, or short-term rentals.

The following things could be signs that drugs are being sold on a property. They don’t prove criminal activity on their own, but patterns over time can be worrisome:

Common Signs Around a Property

People or cars come and go quickly and often, at all hours of the day and night.

More activity late at night—people coming and going regularly until late at night or early in the morning.

Unusual security: windows that are covered or blacked out, multiple security cameras pointing outward, doors that are stronger, or people watching from windows as others walk by.

Strong or chemical smells: Strange smells that don’t match what people normally do in their homes, garages, or sheds.

There are small plastic bags, tinfoil, glass pipes, syringes, and rubber bands all over the place.

High-volume vehicle traffic means that a lot of cars and taxis stop in front of a certain house for a short time.

Signs of Behaviour

People who come by a lot and stay for a short time, sometimes waiting outside or in cars for someone to come out.

Hand-to-hand exchanges: Small items and cash are quickly traded, usually at the door, in driveways, or through car windows.

Aggressive or threatening behavior—people who seem to be guarding the property, confronting neighbours, or trying to scare people away from the area.

Once more, none of these signs alone prove that drugs are being sold. They are just signs that, when looked at together and over time, may be enough to make you feel like you need to call the police.

How to Safely Report Suspected Drug Trafficking

People who live in Manitouwadge, Thunder Bay, and other towns in Northwestern Ontario can help keep their communities safe without putting themselves in danger.

These illegal drugs are causing major damage to people’s lives, to families and to communities. It comes down to each resident of a community to work to help make their community safer.

Call 911 if you think a crime is happening or someone is in danger right now.

Reporting Non-Emergency: Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you want to know more about having, making, or selling illegal drugs. If you live in the City of Thunder Bay, you can also call the Thunder Bay Police Service non-emergency line for local issues.

Report Without Giving Your Name

If you want to share information but don’t want to be known:

Call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to report a crime. You can send a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls, doesn’t show your name, and doesn’t require you to give your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or seizure, you could get a cash reward.

Tips for Staying Safe When Reporting

Don’t confront anyone you think is trafficking.

Don’t try to find out what happened; don’t take pictures up close or put yourself in dangerous situations.

When it’s safe, write down things like dates, times, license plate numbers, descriptions of the vehicles, and what you saw.

Give this information to Crime Stoppers or the police.

If you feel comfortable, talk to your neighbours or community groups. Being aware of what’s going on in the community can help lower fear and encourage people to report crimes together.

Help for People Who Are Having Trouble With Drugs

While police focus on traffickers and organized crime, drug use and addiction are also health problems that affect families in Northwestern Ontario. The Government of Canada’s “Get help with substance use” page has phone and online support for people in Canada who need private help and information about services.

Canada

People and families in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area can also get help with treatment, counselling, and harm reduction from local health care providers, Indigenous health organizations, and community agencies.

NetNewsLedger will keep an eye on this case and other crime and policing news that affects Manitouwadge, Thunder Bay, and other communities in Northwestern Ontario.