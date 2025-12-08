Human Remains of Missing Kenora Resident Mekhi Pelly (Scott) Located Near Washagamis Bay

UPDATE #3 – OPP Confirm Identity of Human Remains in Kenora Missing Person Case

KENORA, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed that human remains discovered in the Washagamis Bay First Nation area are those of missing Grassy Narrows First Nation resident Mekhi PELLY (SCOTT), 21.

Mekhi was reported missing to the Kenora OPP on Sunday, October 26, 2025. As part of the missing person investigation, two individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the case. Those matters remain before the courts.

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) located human remains in the Washagamis Bay First Nation area. A subsequent postmortem examination confirmed the remains to be those of Mekhi PELLY (SCOTT).

The investigation into Mekhi’s disappearance and death remains ongoing.

Multi-Agency Search Spanned Several Northwestern Ontario Communities

The case has involved a significant, coordinated search effort across Northwestern Ontario.

The investigation is being led by the Kenora OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Officers and specialized units supporting the search and investigation included:

OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT)

OPP Canine Unit

OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit

Lac Seul Police Canine Unit

The OPP has worked in close collaboration with:

Treaty Three Police Service

Grassy Narrows First Nation

Washagamis Bay First Nation

OPP Thanks Communities for Support and Assistance

The OPP has extended its gratitude to community members, local partners, and volunteers who assisted throughout the search for Mekhi.

Police say the continued support, information sharing, and collaboration from Grassy Narrows First Nation, Washagamis Bay First Nation, and the broader Kenora region have been instrumental in advancing the investigation.

Public Asked to Come Forward With Any Information

The OPP continue to encourage anyone who may have information that could assist investigators to come forward.

To contact the Kenora OPP , call 1-888-310-1122 .

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Anonymous tips shared through Crime Stoppers are not recorded, and callers do not need to provide their name.

Information from the public can play a critical role in supporting families, communities, and investigators as they work to fully understand what happened. Someone out there knows what happened, sharing that information can help bring closure to the family and friends of the deceased.