Thunder Bay Weather Report – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Thunder Bay Shivers Under Sunny Skies: Cold, Clear, and Flurries on the Way

The sun’s out, but don’t let it fool you — it’s still cold enough to freeze your eyebrows.

Cold and Clear This Morning, But at Least It’s Bright

Thunder Bay is greeting this Sunday morning with a deceptively pleasant mainly sunny sky, but don’t be fooled — winter is still flexing hard. As of 9:00 AM EST, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport is -20.4°C, with a wind chill of -29°C, thanks to a west wind blowing at 13 km/h. That’s a deep freeze that’ll make even your parka rethink its life choices.

The humidity sits at 69%, with a dew point of -24.6°C, and visibility is crystal clear at 24 km — perfect if you want to admire the frost on the horizon. Barometric pressure is strong at 102.6 kPa and rising, reinforcing that today’s calm skies are here to stay — at least until the clouds return tomorrow.

Expect a high of -14°C this afternoon, but it will still feel like -20°C even at the warmest part of the day. With the wind chill at -29°C this morning, frostbite remains a real risk, especially for anyone out walking the dog without proper layers (or a dog who refuses to wear booties).

Tonight: Clear and Cold, with a Big Chill

Tonight stays clear and calm, but temperatures will drop to -21°C, and wind chills will fall to -28°C overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h, but that won’t stop the cold from biting any exposed skin. Bundle up, layer thick, and maybe keep the midnight stargazing indoors.

Monday and Tuesday: Flurries Return with Milder Air

Monday starts with increasing cloudiness and a 30% chance of flurries by late afternoon. The high will climb to -10°C, but morning wind chills of -28°C will still sting. Snow chances ramp up Monday night with a 70% chance of snow and a relatively mild low of -10°C.

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries and a daytime high of -7°C, followed by continued flurry chances Tuesday night and a low of -12°C. The rest of the week looks steady with seasonal cold, highs in the minus teens, and a mix of sun, cloud, and occasional snowflakes.

What to Wear

Today’s outfit should include:

Thermal base layers

Windproof parka and snow pants

Wool toque, thick mitts, scarf, and insulated boots

Face covering or balaclava — because skin + -29°C wind chill = frostnip

If you’re attending outdoor events or walking the waterfront, move quickly and dress like you’re heading to the Arctic.

❄️ Weather Trivia Time!

Thunder Bay has one of Canada’s sunniest winters — with many clear, bright days like today. But don’t let that fool you: sunshine here often means it’s even colder, since clear skies let all the warmth escape overnight!