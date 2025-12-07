Marten Falls Weather Report – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Marten Fall Faces Classic Northern Chill: Light Snow, Sharp Winds, and Frostbite Risks
If you’re wondering whether your winter gear is up to the challenge — today’s your test!
Windy and White: A Cold Sunday with Flurries on the Move
It’s another icy morning in Marten Falls, with light snow falling as of 9:19 AM EST. The temperature sits at -20.1°C, but the wind from the west at 18 km/h, gusting to 28 km/h, is bringing the wind chill down to -30°C.
Combine that with humidity at 74% and a dew point of -23.6°C, and you’ve got a classic “keep your nose covered” kind of day.
Visibility remains decent at 16 km, despite the snowfall. Pressure is steady at 102.0 kPa, and rising — suggesting improving skies later today, though cold comfort if you’re heading outside now.
The forecast calls for a 40% chance of flurries through early afternoon, with a high of -17°C and a wind chill near -31°C. That’s well into frostbite territory, so exposed skin can freeze in under 30 minutes.
Tonight: Clear Skies, Colder Air
Tonight the clouds will part, but that will only let the heat escape. Expect a few clouds and a low of -25°C, with winds easing to up to 15 km/h. However, wind chill values will fall to around -34°C, and yes, frostbite remains a riskthroughout the night. Make sure any outdoor time is brief — or better yet, avoid it altogether.
Monday and Tuesday: Sunny Moments, Cold Continues
Monday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with slightly warmer air arriving — though you’ll barely notice. The high will be -14°C, with morning wind chills of -32°C improving to about -20°C by afternoon. Winds will stay calm at 15 km/h, but it’ll still be well below freezing all day. Monday night brings clouds and a 30% chance of flurries, with a low around -21°C.
Tuesday remains cloudy, with a high of -15°C, followed by cloudy periods Tuesday night and another low of -20°C. No major storms on the horizon — just steady northern cold.
What to Wear
Think full-body insulation today and tonight:
-
Heavy winter parka and snow pants
-
Thermal layers underneath
-
Face mask or balaclava
-
Toque, thick mitts, and insulated boots
You might not be able to recognize your friends under all those layers — but at least no one’s getting frostbite.
Weather Trivia Time!
Did you know? The Ogoki Post area, while remote, is part of a vast network of traditional travel routes that First Nations communities have used for generations — even in temperatures that make the thermometer shiver!