Marten Falls Weather Report – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Marten Fall Faces Classic Northern Chill: Light Snow, Sharp Winds, and Frostbite Risks

If you’re wondering whether your winter gear is up to the challenge — today’s your test!

Windy and White: A Cold Sunday with Flurries on the Move

It’s another icy morning in Marten Falls, with light snow falling as of 9:19 AM EST. The temperature sits at -20.1°C, but the wind from the west at 18 km/h, gusting to 28 km/h, is bringing the wind chill down to -30°C.

Combine that with humidity at 74% and a dew point of -23.6°C, and you’ve got a classic “keep your nose covered” kind of day.

Visibility remains decent at 16 km, despite the snowfall. Pressure is steady at 102.0 kPa, and rising — suggesting improving skies later today, though cold comfort if you’re heading outside now.

The forecast calls for a 40% chance of flurries through early afternoon, with a high of -17°C and a wind chill near -31°C. That’s well into frostbite territory, so exposed skin can freeze in under 30 minutes.

Tonight: Clear Skies, Colder Air

Tonight the clouds will part, but that will only let the heat escape. Expect a few clouds and a low of -25°C, with winds easing to up to 15 km/h. However, wind chill values will fall to around -34°C, and yes, frostbite remains a riskthroughout the night. Make sure any outdoor time is brief — or better yet, avoid it altogether.

Monday and Tuesday: Sunny Moments, Cold Continues

Monday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with slightly warmer air arriving — though you’ll barely notice. The high will be -14°C, with morning wind chills of -32°C improving to about -20°C by afternoon. Winds will stay calm at 15 km/h, but it’ll still be well below freezing all day. Monday night brings clouds and a 30% chance of flurries, with a low around -21°C.

Tuesday remains cloudy, with a high of -15°C, followed by cloudy periods Tuesday night and another low of -20°C. No major storms on the horizon — just steady northern cold.

What to Wear

Think full-body insulation today and tonight:

Heavy winter parka and snow pants

Thermal layers underneath

Face mask or balaclava

Toque, thick mitts, and insulated boots

You might not be able to recognize your friends under all those layers — but at least no one’s getting frostbite.

Weather Trivia Time!

Did you know? The Ogoki Post area, while remote, is part of a vast network of traditional travel routes that First Nations communities have used for generations — even in temperatures that make the thermometer shiver!