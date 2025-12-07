Kenora Weather Report – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Kenora’s Deep Freeze Continues: Cold Sunshine Today, Snowy Shift Ahead

You’ll need mittens, a scarf, and maybe even a motivational speech just to check the mail today.

A Cold Start with Sun Peeking Through the Clouds

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It’s a bitterly cold morning in Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region, with -25.3°C registered at the Kenora Airport as of 8:00 AM CST. That comes with a wind chill of -34°C, which is less “brisk” and more “don’t blink too long or your eyelashes will freeze together.”

Skies are currently cloudy, but clearing is expected to give way to a mix of sun and cloud as the day progresses.

The dew point is -27.8°C, and humidity is at 80%, meaning the air is dry but still capable of biting right through your jacket. Winds from the west at 12 km/h are contributing to the severe chill.

With visibility at 32 km, you’ll see the sun — if you dare step outside to enjoy it. The barometric pressure is rising at 103.0 kPa, which supports the clearing trend.

Today’s high is -18°C, but wind chills will make it feel like -30°C this morning and -22°C this afternoon. The risk of frostbite is high, so limit outdoor exposure and cover up thoroughly.

Tonight: Clear and Cold with Another Deep Dip

Tonight, skies remain mostly clear, with only a few clouds developing around midnight. The low will hit -21°C, but wind chill values will drop to near -28°C. Winds stay light at up to 15 km/h, but that’s still enough to cut through your layers. Again, frostbite risk remains high, especially for anyone without proper winter gear.

Monday and Tuesday: Cloudy, Slightly Milder, and Some Flurries

Monday will start cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries during the morning and afternoon. By late day, light snow is expected to begin. The high will reach -13°C, with wind chill values around -28°C in the morning and -20°C by the afternoon. Winds remain light but persistent, still enough to keep things frosty.

Monday night holds a 40% chance of snow, with a low of -15°C, followed by more cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries on Tuesday, and a high near -11°C. It’s a small reprieve from the intense cold — but don’t get too cozy yet.

What to Wear

It’s another extreme cold alert kind of day, so think polar expedition prep:

Thermal underwear or fleece-lined base layers

Wind-resistant parka and snow pants

Wool socks, warm mitts, scarf, and hat that covers your ears

Face covering or balaclava strongly recommended

Don’t forget sunglasses if you’re heading out midday — sunlight on snow = blinding brightness.

Weather Trivia Time!

Did you know? Lake of the Woods, just south of Kenora, contains more shoreline than Lake Superior — and during winter, much of it transforms into natural ice roads and trails, used by snowmobilers, ice fishers, and the occasional arctic fox on a mission.