Geraldton Weather Report – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Geraldton: Frosty Start to Sunday with Flurries and Deep Chill on Tap

The sun might be peeking through, but don’t let it fool you — it’s cold enough to freeze your sense of humour.

Arctic Air and Light Snow Make for a Crisp Winter Morning

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Good morning Geraldton, where the air is crisp, the snow is light, and the wind chill is playing no games. As of 9:10 AM EST, the temperature is -19.4°C under light snow, with a dew point of -22.5°C and humidity at 76%.

Winds from the west-northwest at 13 km/h make it feel like -28°C, and if you’re stepping outside, your eyelashes might just freeze before you make it to the mailbox.

Visibility remains strong at 16 km, and with barometric pressure sitting at a stable 102.1 kPa, the conditions are set for a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. That said, it won’t bring much warmth — today’s high is just -16°C, and the wind chill dipped to -36°C earlier this morning, with -25°C expected this afternoon. That’s well into frostbite-in-30-minutes-or-less territory, so make sure you’re fully covered.

Tonight: Cold and Clear (Emphasis on Cold)

Tonight will be partly cloudy, but that won’t stop the temperature from plummeting to -24°C. The northwest winds (20 km/h gusting to 40) will calm late this evening, but not before dropping the wind chill to -32°C overnight. Another round of frostbite risk, so keep outdoor time short and gear up properly.

Monday and Tuesday: Flurries Return, But a Touch Milder

Monday brings increasing cloudiness, with a 40% chance of flurries late in the day. Temperatures will “rise” to -13°C, but the morning wind chill of -29°C will be a tough start. Winds will ease to 15 km/h, which helps slightly. Overnight, expect cloudy skies and a 40% chance of snow, with a surprisingly modest low of -14°C.

Tuesday continues the flurry theme with another 40% chance of snow and a high of -7°C — practically tropical by Geraldton standards. Tuesday night dips again to -21°C, with a 30% chance of flurries.

What to Wear

You’ll want to dress like you’re about to trek across the tundra:

Thermal base layers

Windproof parka

Insulated mittens, hat, scarf, and face protection

Waterproof, warm boots

Even quick errands require full gear — exposed skin can freeze in minutes in these conditions.

Weather Trivia Time!

Did you know? Geraldton sits just south of the 50th parallel — and winters here often rival those in subarctic zones. Locals know that a sunny day doesn’t mean warm — it usually just means colder, but prettier.