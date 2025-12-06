Thunder Bay Weekend Weather – Saturday, December 6, 2025

Bundle Up for the Parade of Lights, Thunder Bay — It’s Clear Skies and Crisp Temperatures This Weekend!

Great weather for holiday lights, but your nose might freeze before your cocoa does.

Sunny Skies, Icy Vibes for the Start of Parade Weekend

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – A chilly but cheerful weekend kicks off in Thunder Bay, just in time for the Parade of Lights! As of 6:00 AM EST, skies are mainly clear over the city, with a temperature of -17.0°C. The dew point is -21.7°C, and humidity sits at 67%, making the air crisp and dry. Winds from the west at 11 km/h are making it feel more like -24°C, but visibility is excellent at 24 km — perfect for catching every twinkling float in tonight’s parade.

Barometric pressure is at 101.0 kPa and rising, signalling continued calm and clear weather through today. Expect a high near -12°C, under bright sunshine. The wind will stay light, up to 15 km/h, but it will keep that wind chill at -23°C this morning and around -18°C this afternoon. If you’re planning to stake out a parade spot early, layer up like you’re heading to the Arctic.

Tonight: Sparkle in the Sky, and Ice on Your Eyelashes

As parade-goers fill the streets tonight, they’ll be greeted with clear skies and very cold air. The temperature drops to -19°C, and wind chill values will hover near -26°C overnight. If you’re heading out to watch the floats, bundle up like you’re a float yourself — maybe even add lights! It’s festive and makes you easier to spot if you fall into a snowbank.

Sunday: Same Sun, Same Chill

Sunday keeps the sunshine going strong with another sunny day and a high of -11°C. Morning wind chills will be as low as -26°C, but should improve slightly to around -18°C in the afternoon. The night will be clear again, and even colder — dipping to -22°C.

Monday and Beyond: Clouds Return with a Chance of Snow

Monday brings a 30% chance of flurries, but temperatures will climb to a relatively toasty -8°C. That small warm-up comes at a price though: a 70% chance of snow Monday night, with a low of -13°C. The rest of the week includes intermittent flurries, highs around -8°C to -10°C, and continued overnight lows in the mid to upper minus teens.

What to Wear to the Parade of Lights Tonight 🎄

Fashion tip: Your outfit should sound crunchy when you walk. That means thermal layers, insulated snow pants, a face mask or scarf, wool socks, and mitts that could safely land a spacecraft. For bonus comfort, bring a blanket or camping chair to avoid sitting directly on the snow.

Weather Trivia Time!

Thunder Bay holds one of the earliest large-scale parades of lights in Ontario, and thanks to its reliably cold Decembers, it almost always sparkles under clear skies and frosty air. It’s also a rare parade where hot chocolate may be more valuable than front-row seats!