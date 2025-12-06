One Person in Custody Following Shooting Incident in Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek

Reports of gunfire on MacDonald Avenue bring Anishinabek police to the scene

Police say there is no longer a threat to public safety.

By NetNewsLedger Staff

BIINJITIWAABIK ZAAGING ANISHINAABEK – NEWS FROM THE REGION – The Anishinabek Police Service (APS) says that one person has been arrested after a shooting in Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (Rocky Bay First Nation).

Police say they were called to a house on MacDonald Avenue shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 5, 2025, because there had been many reports of a shooting.

One person hurt and taken to the hospital

When they got there, the police confirmed that someone had been hurt. The person was taken to the hospital for medical care. At this time, there is no new information about their health.

Police were asking people to stay away from the area until charges are filed.

As of Friday afternoon, police had not said what charges might be brought, but they did report that one person is in custody.

The investigation is still going on, and more information should come out as it goes on.

Police stress that this seems to be a one-time event and that there is no known threat to the larger community.

The APS said in an online update, “There is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety.”

There was still a lot of police presence at the scene, and it is expected to stay that way for several hours while investigators gather evidence.

Reminder for Community Safety

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call the Anishinabek Police Service or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.