Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Weather Report – Saturday, December 6, 2025

Frost and Flurries Rule the Skies Over Kitchenuhmaykoosib

Where even the snow wears a parka, and the wind shows no mercy — winter is in full command across Big Trout Lake.

Blustery Winds and Light Snow: Classic Northern Chill

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – This morning at Big Trout Lake Airport, it’s a true northern start with light snow falling gently at -21.6°C. But don’t let that number fool you — thanks to brisk winds from the west-northwest at 26 km/h, the wind chill sits at a bone-chilling -34°C.

The humidity is 79%, and with a dew point of -24.3°C, conditions are ripe for those persistent flurries. Visibility remains solid at 10 km, though the swirling snow may cause occasional blinks of whiteout.

The barometric pressure is holding steady at 100.6 kPa, but don’t expect it to bring immediate warmth. The forecast for today includes mainly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries, with winds expected to strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The afternoon high of -20°C won’t bring much relief — the wind chill will hover near -31°C, and was down to -36°C earlier this morning. That’s straight-up risk of frostbite territory, folks.

Tonight and Sunday: Cloudy, Cold, and Consistently Caution-Worthy

Tonight continues the frosty saga with mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will ease slightly but remain blustery at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, dragging the wind chill back down to -34°C. The overnight low dips to -23°C, so this is not the night to forget to plug in your vehicle.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, and an early 30% chance of flurries before skies clear a little. Winds stick around at 20 km/h gusting to 40, keeping things sharp. The high reaches -19°C, but the morning wind chill of -34°C reminds us that Jack Frost is definitely still in charge. By Sunday night, expect increasing cloudiness and a low of -22°C.

Week Ahead: Flurries Fizzle, Sunshine Teases

Monday stays overcast with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -16°C — practically balmy by recent standards. That chance of flurries continues into Monday night, dipping to -24°C. The good news? Tuesday brings sunny skies and a slightly milder -19°C, before flurries flirt with the forecast again mid-week.

What to Wear?

Maximum insulation mode: heavy-duty winter gear, including windproof outer layers, thermal boots, face coverings, and mitts built for arctic survival. Exposed skin can freeze in minutes, so treat your nose like it’s made of glass — keep it covered.

❄️ Weather Trivia Time!

Did you know? Big Trout Lake is one of the largest remote freshwater lakes in Northern Ontario, and home to Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation — where locals know exactly how to handle a -34 wind chill with grace, grit, and very warm boots.

