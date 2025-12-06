Fatal Fire Under Investigation on Fort William First Nation: Two Confirmed Deceased

Anishinabek Police and Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning Trailer Fire

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION – LOCAL NEWS – Tragedy has struck Fort William First Nation as a trailer fire early this morning has claimed two lives. The Anishinabek Police Service responded to the scene on Squaw Bay Roadin the early hours of December 3, 2025, where a structure was found engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the fire, investigators located two deceased individuals inside the trailer.

The scene remains secured and is now under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal, which will work alongside police to determine the cause of the fire.

Public Asked to Avoid Area

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area around Squaw Bay Road to allow emergency crews and investigators to safely complete their work.

At this time, no additional information has been released regarding the identities of the victims or the possible cause of the fire.

Support for Community Members

In a statement, Anishinabek Police expressed condolences to those impacted by the loss:

“Our thoughts are with the entire community at this difficult time.”

Community members in need of emotional or crisis support are encouraged to visit the Support Resources page on the Anishinabek Police Service website:

🔗 anishinabekpolice.ca/support-resources

Provide Information

Anyone who may have information related to this fire is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

From all of us at NetNewsLedger – Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased in this terrible fire.