Thunder Bay Weather: The Clipper fizzled out, but the cold stays!

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If you got up early to shovel, you probably only found a thin layer. The “Alberta clipper” turned into more of an Alberta drifter, leaving only a few centimetres in most neighbourhoods.

That makes two winter storms that have been aimed at the city and missed.

Conditions right now

Thunder Bay Airport says that at 5:23 a.m., the temperature was –10.5°C (feels like –16), it was mostly cloudy, and visibility was 24 km. The wind is blowing from the west-southwest at 11 km/h, the barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and rising, and the humidity is 77%. The dew point is -13.7°C.

Today, there is a chance of flurries and it will be cloudy.

This afternoon, there is a 30% chance of flurries and a cloudy day. Around noon, the winds will change to the southwest and blow at 20 km/h. The high is -5°C, but the wind chill is close to -22 this morning and will drop to -9 this afternoon. Most roads are clear, but there are some slick spots in the shade.

Tonight: Windy and getting colder

It will be cloudy in the morning, and there is a 60% chance of flurries in the evening. It will be partly cloudy overnight. The wind will pick up to 30 km/h from the northwest this evening, with gusts up to 50 km/h. It will then calm down later. Tonight, the temperature will drop to -17°C, and the wind chill will make it feel like -10°C. It will be close to -24°C overnight. Be careful of black ice and refreeze.

Sunny but very cold on the weekend

On Saturday, the weather will be sunny with a light breeze of up to 15 km/h. The high will be 12°C, and the wind chill is forecast for -25 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Clear and cold, with a low of –20°C. On Sunday, it should be sunny and the high will reach 13°C. Sunday night: Clear, low 22°F.

What to put on

Wear a thermal base layer, a warm mid-layer, and a parka that won’t let the wind through. Also, wear a toque, a scarf or neck warmer, and insulated mitts. You need winter boots with good tread. Cover your skin that is exposed to the wind because frostbite can happen quickly.

Facts about the weather in Lakehead

Fast, small clippers often do better in the wind than in the snow. A small bump in the track can make a big difference, like 10 cm or just a dusting. Thunder Bay got the dusting.