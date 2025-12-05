Terrace Bay Weather: Cloudy Start, Flurries at Times, Bright but Bitter Weekend

It’s cold on the North Shore today, but it will be sunny this weekend

Thunder Bay – Weather – At 7:00 a.m. EST in Terrace Bay, it is –13.9°C with a pressure of 100.6 kPa and rising, a humidity of 90%, and no wind. The sky is cloudy over most of the North Shore, and it feels like December on Lake Superior.

Highway 17 was closed by the OPP overnight due to road conditions. As of 7:00 am it remains closed.

Now and Tonight

Today, clouds will stay around, and there is a 40% chance of flurries this morning and again late this afternoon. Later this morning, the wind will shift to the west at about 20 km/h, raising the high to about –4°C. This morning, the wind chill should be around -18, but it should get better to -11 this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a 60% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will change to the northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. This will bring the temperature down to –18°C and the wind chill down to –25°C overnight. Be careful on sidewalks and side streets that haven’t been treated; the refreeze will be sharp.

The Weekend Ahead

Saturday will mostly be sunny. A breeze from the northwest at 20 km/h turns light in the early morning. The high is –11°C, and in the morning the wind chill makes it feel like –27°C. In the afternoon, it feels like –16°C.

It will be clear on Saturday night, with a low of –19°C.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high of about 11 degrees Celsius. Sunday night, though, it will be cloudy and cold, with temperatures around 18 degrees Celsius.

What to Wear

Wear a thermal base layer, an insulating mid-layer, and a parka that keeps the wind out. Put on a toque, warm mittens, and a neck warmer or balaclava. Also, wear winter boots with good tread. Cover up any skin that is exposed because frostbite can happen quickly when the wind chill is below 20 degrees.

Fun Facts About the Weather on the North Shore

Wind shifts off the lake on the north shore of Lake Superior can change the weather from calm to stormy in a matter of minutes. This is one reason why forecasts here say “flurries at times” so often.