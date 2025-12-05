Revenue and Spending for iGaming Hit New Record in Ontario in October 2025

Online gambling is a highly popular pastime in Ontario, and the market figures for October 2025, released by iGaming Ontario, greatly reflect its success. In fact, October itself marks the third month in a row of record-setting growth when it comes to both operator revenue and player engagement. The data collected includes figures from Ontario’s online gambling scene as well as sports betting and poker.

The Rise of Online Gambling in Ontario

Online gambling speaks to a new generation of gamers in Ontario, prioritizing accessibility and user engagement. No longer does an individual have to head out to a traditional institution in order to experience all the glitz and glamour of the casino world, but instead, can immerse themselves in seconds simply by taking out their laptop.

Additionally, many gamblers turn to online casino gaming options due to the versatility of these platforms. Ontario residents have access to some of the best online crypto casinos Canada has to offer, which come with benefits, including faster transaction speeds and lower transaction costs. There are countless online casino platforms available to Ontario residents that offer bigger game libraries, bonuses and attentive customer service teams that most brick-and-mortar institutions don’t match.

A Significant Increase in the Amount Wagered

During October 2025, consumers wagered a total of CAD $9.25 billion across all iGaming options. Not only does this beat the previous record of $8.55 billion that was set the month prior, but it also represents a 24% increase from the amount wagered in October 2024.

Out of all iGaming options, it was, unsurprisingly, online casino gaming that proved the most popular. Players across Ontario wagered almost $7.9 billion in the month alone, which represents around 85% of all money wagered. This led to an impressive $308 million of associated revenue.

Another area of iGaming in Ontario that performed exceedingly well in October 2025 was online sports betting. The figures collected from this month are certain to have been fuelled by the fact that the NFL, NBA, and NHL seasons were all in full swing. The total amount wagered on sports bets reached an impressive $1.23 billion, which is a 16% increase from the previous month.

Sportsbook Revenue Struggles

Although the month-by-month progress of sportsbook wagering success in Ontario can’t be denied, the industry is still facing intense pressure. This is because only $58.3 million in sports betting revenue was generated this month. When we compare this to September’s figures, we see a 25% increase, but compared to the same time last year, the revenue figure has declined.

There seems to be a clear reason for this discrepancy between wagering volume and operator revenue, however, and this is due to the Blue Jays’ playoff performance. The success of the baseball team in a seven-game World Series led many sports bettors to benefit, which in turn caused a lower-than-usual sportsbook hold.

Player Participation Continues to Increase

There has also been a significant increase in player engagement and involvement across all Ontario’s licensed iGaming platforms. The number of active player accounts had increased by approximately 1.29 million, which is 36% higher than it was during the same time last year, and 9% higher than it was in September. On top of this, the average operator revenue that was generated from each active account reached $286, which is also an impressive increase when compared to September’s figures.

Out of all iGaming activities, online poker proved highly popular in October with an incredible $131 million recorded in wagers. There was a 9% decrease in the amount wagered when compared to September, but, despite this, revenue growth still increased by 10%, reaching $5.6 million.

A Bright Future for Online Poker and Fantasy Sports

There is a significant legal shift taking place that is likely to reshape the poker and daily fantasy sports scenes in Ontario. The Ontario Court of Appeal recently confirmed that the province will be able to allow international liquidity for peer-to-peer play. In simple terms, this will enable players to compete in larger pools with opponents from all over the world.

Conclusion

Overall, October has been a very successful month for iGaming operators and players in Ontario. Except for a revenue decline in total revenue when it comes to sports betting, every other category of iGaming has seen minor to substantial increases in both total money wagered and operator revenue generated. When we take into account the continuous technological developments that really make these iGaming platforms shine, alongside the recent positive legal changes, it seems that iGaming in Ontario has a very bright future.